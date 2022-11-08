Read full article on original website
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a […] The post How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
2022 Midterm Results in Ohio and Kentucky That You May Have Missed
Do you know what happened with state supreme court judges or at the county level?
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
thecentersquare.com
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
WKRC
3 teens arrested in Goshen Township with AR-15, AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun in car
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Three teens were arrested with weapons in Goshen Township early Thursday morning. Just after 1 a.m., Goshen Township police responded to the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home park for a report of shots fired near the front of the neighborhood. No one was hit but cars were.
Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case
On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
WFMJ.com
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
columbusunderground.com
2022 Midterm Ohio Election Results
All results reported in this story will be updated as finalized numbers continue to come in. Incumbent Governor Mike DeWine cruised to an easy victory by keeping his head down, skipping out on debates, and allowing some of his most ardent detractors during the pandemic lockdown to cool off and tow the party line in a 63% victory over challenger Nan Whaley’s 37% showing of support.
Ohio library responds to public asking to remove LGBTQ Book Displays and Materials
An Ohio library has responded back to some people in public asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials. The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County said since June members of the community have taken the time to address the Board of Trustees to passionately voice their concerns and call for action […]
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Ohioans elect JD Vance as next U.S. senator
“We’re celebrating tonight, but the most challenging part is far from over. We’ve got a major obstacle ahead — saving our democracy from the socialist agenda that’s tearing us apart."
WTOL-TV
RESULTS: Mike DeWine wins governor's race
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Associated Press has called Ohio's governor's race for the incumbent Republican, Mike DeWine. DeWine defeated former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley to win his second term in office. DeWine, 75, was elected to his first term as governor in 2018. He previously served as Ohio attorney...
Wave 3
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found guilty on federal charges of pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during a downtown Louisville protest over the death of Breonna Taylor has been sentenced to serve 86 months in prison. John F. Johnson, 59, of Cincinnati, also known as Grandmaster Jay,...
Ohio pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
