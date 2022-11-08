ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a […] The post How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

2022 Midterm Ohio Election Results

All results reported in this story will be updated as finalized numbers continue to come in. Incumbent Governor Mike DeWine cruised to an easy victory by keeping his head down, skipping out on debates, and allowing some of his most ardent detractors during the pandemic lockdown to cool off and tow the party line in a 63% victory over challenger Nan Whaley’s 37% showing of support.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

RESULTS: Mike DeWine wins governor's race

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Associated Press has called Ohio's governor's race for the incumbent Republican, Mike DeWine. DeWine defeated former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley to win his second term in office. DeWine, 75, was elected to his first term as governor in 2018. He previously served as Ohio attorney...
OHIO STATE

