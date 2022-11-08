Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
CNN — The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters,...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
Lifelong Georgia Democrat votes Republican for first time, says Biden 'opened my eyes': 'Enough is enough'
'Fox & Friends' enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones and 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth speak to voters on key issues.
Washington Examiner
Fateful eight: Polls in key Senate races show midterm elections going down to the wire
With less than 48 hours until polls close, several key races in the House and Senate that will determine which party gains control of Congress for the next two years remain uncertain. Polling released in the final days leading up to election night shows Democrats and Republicans neck and neck...
New Poll Shows Kemp and Walker are Expanding Their Leads in Georgia - Despite Obama Stumping for Dems
With only a week and a half left before Mid Term Election Day 22, The Peach State is showing every indication of returning red. In the last few weeks. Georgia Democratic candidates have pulled out every stop they could think of. From massive, multi-million-dollar television negative ad campaigns against their Republican rivals, to politically reincarnating former president Barak Obama to campaign with them, (not so discreetly distancing themselves from the Democrat currently occupying the White House).
WDIO-TV
Find my Polling Place
Article One of the United States Constitution establishes that “all legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”. Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan have new congressional maps in place for the 2022 election. In...
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
No, it’s not only Democratic cities that take days to count votes
Hoping to proactively rebut misinformation about the reliability of midterm election results, election officials are warning voters not to expect complete results on election night. They say that in many cases, ballots will still be counted in many states days later. In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, singled out...
What happens if I’m in line but haven’t voted by the time polls close?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Election Day is Tuesday and the expected record turnout to the polls means you may be wondering what happens if you’re still waiting in line by the time polls close. Can you still vote, or will you be turned away?. The good news is...
Election Night recap: Passes, fails, winners, and runoffs
It was a big day for Louisiana as voters flooded their polling places to decide on a number of Congressional, state, and local races. Here's a recap of winners and runoffs.
States tell voters to stay in line even if polls have closed
Several state officials across the country are sharing that voters who were in line when polls closed should stay in line as they will still be allowed to vote. Across the country, polls are starting to close, with the first on the East coast closing at 6 p.m. EST. The next round of closures will spread to the middle of the country, and state officials want voters to stay in line so that they can cast their votes.
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week's mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about...
WJLA
DC Weather: Cooler air spills in for Election Day with 60-degree temps
WASHINGTON (7News) — Get ready for a dramatic change when you step out the door. We will start Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s and by afternoon temps will top out around 60 degrees. Fortunately, we are not expecting rain and/or storms, but it will be breezy throughout Election Day.
Over 45 Million Votes Were Cast Before Polls Opened On Election Day
As Americans head to the polls on election day, millions of people have already cast their ballots. According to CNN, more than 45 million people took part in early voting ahead of the midterms this year. That includes people who voted in person and those who mailed in their ballots.
WJLA
Ask A Trainer: Winterizing your home
Welcome to Ask A Trainer From F.H. Furr. Recently, Stephanie L. asked, "Is it worth it to winterize my home?" This is a great question, especially as fall is ending and the cold is right on its heels. Most of Northern Virginia and Maryland have already experienced the chill. You, as well as other homeowners, are wondering if winterizing your home is worth the time, hassle, or money.
Why does US ballot counting take so long?
The balance of power in the US Congress following Tuesday's midterm elections is still up in the air, with several key races yet to be called some 48 hours after many polls closed. Even without technical incident, races can simply be extremely close, as several in Tuesday's election are turning out to be.
GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided
Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0