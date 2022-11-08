ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
With only a week and a half left before Mid Term Election Day 22, The Peach State is showing every indication of returning red. In the last few weeks. Georgia Democratic candidates have pulled out every stop they could think of. From massive, multi-million-dollar television negative ad campaigns against their Republican rivals, to politically reincarnating former president Barak Obama to campaign with them, (not so discreetly distancing themselves from the Democrat currently occupying the White House).
Article One of the United States Constitution establishes that “all legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”. Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan have new congressional maps in place for the 2022 election. In...
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
Several state officials across the country are sharing that voters who were in line when polls closed should stay in line as they will still be allowed to vote. Across the country, polls are starting to close, with the first on the East coast closing at 6 p.m. EST. The next round of closures will spread to the middle of the country, and state officials want voters to stay in line so that they can cast their votes.
The balance of power in the US Congress following Tuesday's midterm elections is still up in the air, with several key races yet to be called some 48 hours after many polls closed. Even without technical incident, races can simply be extremely close, as several in Tuesday's election are turning out to be.
Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Daily Montanan.
