Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Waterloo Greenway's Annual Creek Show takes place November 11-20

Experience illuminated art created by teams of visionary local artists, architects, and designers. The Annual Creek Show returns to Waterloo Greenway, and Donald Miller chats with Trevor Scott, to give us a preview of this spectacular display of lights that will have everyone oohing and awing . Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tickets now on sale for Austin Gay Men's Chorus holiday concert

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will kick off Central Texas’ holiday season with their upcoming annual winter show. Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert will be held at First Austin, A Baptist Community of Faith, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

All things dogs! Calendar, Austin Humane Society, and Rags to Wags Gala

Each week we highlight local, adoptable animals because we want them to be happy in a forever home. Josh Fogleman and Caitlyn Macaluso from FVF Law join Trevor Scott with their latest philanthropic project to help this dog, Peanut and other furry friends in our community. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto

It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ranked most festive city in U.S.

Austin was ranked the most festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. The most festive cities in the U.S. based on the findings...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin

For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Put Your Home in the Movies

How would you like to see your home up on the silver screen? More and more Central Texas homeowners are renting their place out to film studios. What are producers looking for and what should you know before you agree to do this?. Thursday night at 10 on CBS Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Managing money during the college years

Setting correct money habits in our kids can pay dividends later in life. For college students it’s especially important. In addition to tuition and housing, the average college student spends $547 per month on food and $40 per month on laundry (hopefully!) And that’s not even the fun stuff!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary

AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

27 Austin Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go

The holiday season continues, wrapping up Halloween, Austinites and those visiting the Austin area are now thinking about their next great meal for Thanksgiving. However, many folks would prefer not to have the pressure of cooking up a beautiful turkey and all the trimmings. Those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year won’t have any issues with given the number of Austin restaurants that celebrate the occasion.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony

From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
LAKEWAY, TX

