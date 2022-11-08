Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Waterloo Greenway's Annual Creek Show takes place November 11-20
Experience illuminated art created by teams of visionary local artists, architects, and designers. The Annual Creek Show returns to Waterloo Greenway, and Donald Miller chats with Trevor Scott, to give us a preview of this spectacular display of lights that will have everyone oohing and awing . Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce celebrates 10 Years with Ovation Gala
Mark your calendars because The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their “Ovation” Gala event, and you're invited! President and CEO of GAACC, Fong Fong is joins Chelsey Khan to share what guests can expect from their 10-year anniversary celebration. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Tickets now on sale for Austin Gay Men's Chorus holiday concert
The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will kick off Central Texas’ holiday season with their upcoming annual winter show. Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert will be held at First Austin, A Baptist Community of Faith, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken to Open San Marcos Location
“Supply chain issues have delayed our ability to get the materials that we need, but I’m hoping we’ll be open by Summer 2023,” Hickerson says.
CBS Austin
All things dogs! Calendar, Austin Humane Society, and Rags to Wags Gala
Each week we highlight local, adoptable animals because we want them to be happy in a forever home. Josh Fogleman and Caitlyn Macaluso from FVF Law join Trevor Scott with their latest philanthropic project to help this dog, Peanut and other furry friends in our community. Follow us on Instagram...
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
Eater
The Founder and Owner of Iconic South Congress Restaurant Guero’s Has Died
Rob Lippincott, the founder and owner of Bouldin Creek Mexican restaurant Guero’s Taco Bar, died on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant announced his death in an Instagram post and requested privacy for the family. Lippincott and his wife Cathy opened Guero’s in 1986, inspired by many trips to Mexico...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto
It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
CBS Austin
Austin ranked most festive city in U.S.
Austin was ranked the most festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. The most festive cities in the U.S. based on the findings...
austinmonthly.com
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
Dave and Buster’s to Open Significant New Location in Austin
The upcoming development is significant both in terms of estimated cost—$3,609,602—and its size of 22,983 square feet.
austinmonthly.com
Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin
For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
Donut 79 in Round Rock under new management as La Concha Feliz
Donut 79 has a new name and new management. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Donut 79, a donut shop and bakery at 310 W. US 79, Round Rock, is under new management as La Concha Feliz, a bakery offering donuts, cakes and traditional Mexican baked goods. The store changed hands and opened in early August. 512-358-4089 Facebook: La Concha Feliz Bakery.
CBS Austin
Put Your Home in the Movies
How would you like to see your home up on the silver screen? More and more Central Texas homeowners are renting their place out to film studios. What are producers looking for and what should you know before you agree to do this?. Thursday night at 10 on CBS Austin...
MOD Pizza to Open Leander-Georgetown Location ￼
The upcoming store will be located at 19388 Ronald Reagan Blvd, in a growing area relatively underpopulated by restaurants.
CBS Austin
Managing money during the college years
Setting correct money habits in our kids can pay dividends later in life. For college students it’s especially important. In addition to tuition and housing, the average college student spends $547 per month on food and $40 per month on laundry (hopefully!) And that’s not even the fun stuff!
CBS Austin
Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
atasteofkoko.com
27 Austin Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go
The holiday season continues, wrapping up Halloween, Austinites and those visiting the Austin area are now thinking about their next great meal for Thanksgiving. However, many folks would prefer not to have the pressure of cooking up a beautiful turkey and all the trimmings. Those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year won’t have any issues with given the number of Austin restaurants that celebrate the occasion.
First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony
From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
