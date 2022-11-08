Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Pickleball meets roundnet: Paddlesmash is getting rave reviews
Many Texans have heard of pickle ball and spike ball perhaps you've even played! Now there is a new outdoor game called Paddlesmash that is getting rave reviews! Co-founder of Paddlesmash, Scott Brown is joins Chelsey Khan to share more about this fun outdoor game!. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
Waterloo Greenway's Annual Creek Show takes place November 11-20
Experience illuminated art created by teams of visionary local artists, architects, and designers. The Annual Creek Show returns to Waterloo Greenway, and Donald Miller chats with Trevor Scott, to give us a preview of this spectacular display of lights that will have everyone oohing and awing . Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Celebrating the Austin Jewish Film Festival's 20th anniversary
A celebration of cinema, the 20th Annual Austin Jewish Film Festival is back with exciting premieres and poignant storytelling. Festival Director, David Finkel, is joins Trevor Scott to share what audiences can see on the silver screen. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
All things dogs! Calendar, Austin Humane Society, and Rags to Wags Gala
Each week we highlight local, adoptable animals because we want them to be happy in a forever home. Josh Fogleman and Caitlyn Macaluso from FVF Law join Trevor Scott with their latest philanthropic project to help this dog, Peanut and other furry friends in our community. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Austin ranked most festive city in U.S.
Austin was ranked the most festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. The most festive cities in the U.S. based on the findings...
CBS Austin
Tickets now on sale for Austin Gay Men's Chorus holiday concert
The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will kick off Central Texas’ holiday season with their upcoming annual winter show. Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert will be held at First Austin, A Baptist Community of Faith, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
CBS Austin
Put Your Home in the Movies
How would you like to see your home up on the silver screen? More and more Central Texas homeowners are renting their place out to film studios. What are producers looking for and what should you know before you agree to do this?. Thursday night at 10 on CBS Austin...
CBS Austin
Voters approve $2.4 billion bond funding for Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters approved Tuesday night the three Austin ISD propositions on the 2022 ballots. In total, the bond amounts to roughly $2.44 billion which is the largest school bond package ever to pass in Central Texas. AISD will now be able to upgrade and modernize facilities,...
CBS Austin
Man wearing fake beard robs another Austin bank
Police say a man wearing a fake beard has robbed another bank, this time in Northwest Austin. It happened Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Bank of America located at the intersection of Hwy 183 and N. Capital of Texas Hwy. The Austin Police Department says at around 11:15 a.m. the...
CBS Austin
Meet the mayoral candidates vying to lead the city of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will soon have a new mayor as Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit after leading the city for eight years. Six candidates are on the ballot asking for your vote. Here’s a look at the candidates and where they stand...
CBS Austin
Weather whiplash arrives Friday morning
You’ll need the umbrella and the winter jacket before you head out on Friday morning. Shortly after sunrise, widespread storms will accompany our strongest cold front of the season with temperatures tumbling through the rest of the day. This will kick off a LONG stretch of below-average temperatures with chilly temperatures across the board. Here’s our latest thinking on the timing and impacts of Friday’s cold front.
CBS Austin
Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
CBS Austin
Austin Veterans Day Parade canceled due to expected bad weather
Due to expected bad weather on Friday the Austin Veterans Parade Foundation canceled the annual veterans day parade and capitol ceremony. The foundation says they will be looking to possibly reschedule the event in the near future. On Friday, temperatures will drop by 10-15 degrees (from the low 70s to...
CBS Austin
Free rides for Austin area voters on Election Day
It will be easier than ever to get to the polls to cast a ballot on Tuesday, November 8. Across Austin and nine surrounding counties free and reduced-price rides are being rolled out on Election Day. CapMetro is suspending fares on all CapMetro services on Election Day. That will make...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
CBS Austin
Texas & Austin-area election results
We expected to see long lines at the polls on November 8 and we found them, but the voting wasn't the spirited big finish some campaigns were hoping for. County Clerk Rebecca Guerrero is Travis County’s elections chief. Commenting on the election day turnout she said previous midterm voter counts were higher, but she was hoping the election day turnout would approach that mark.
CBS Austin
Cedar Park resident claims $1 million Powerball prize for Oct. 31 drawing
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Another Central Texas resident has claimed a Powerball prize. Texas Lottery officials announced on Tuesday that a Cedar Park resident just claimed a second-tier Quick Pick Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on October 31. The winning ticket was purchased at Reserve By...
CBS Austin
Law enforcement agencies across Texas, US face recruitment challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department expects to graduate just over 60 new officers this month, but even after adding to their ranks, they’ll still have a couple of hundred vacancies to fill. APD says they’re trying to find creative solutions to a nationwide recruiting problem.
CBS Austin
Round Rock ISD voters reject conservative effort to overhaul school board
Three members of the Round Rock ISD school board won re-election and two newcomers ousted incumbents. A coalition of republican-backed candidates did not win any seats indicating the conservative effort to overhaul the board did not resonate with most voters. While some parents and taxpayers say they’re relieved others say they are concerned.
CBS Austin
Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff
AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
Comments / 0