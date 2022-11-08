Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from his own constituents at the World Series Championship parade on Monday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.An eyewitness at the event told RadarOnline.com that Houston Astros fans loudly booed the senator as his float made his way through the downtown route — while many others put up their middle finger. Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2— Alien Truther Wildwest (@wcgroovy) November 7, 2022 The source, who watched the parade from a parking garage, told us, "It was so loud and even from 10 floors up I could see...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO