Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Video shows Ted Cruz getting hit with a beer can and booed at during a Houston Astros victory parade
Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene and faces assault charges.
KTBS
Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas
HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Family of 5 hit by truck were waiting to cross Beechnut at La Roche Lane, police say
The two adults and three children, one of which is a 3-month-old, were hanging out at the corner of Beechnut and La Roche Lane, waiting to cross the street, when they were hit, police said.
Travis Scott privately settles lawsuit with family of young Astroworld victim
Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit related to the tragedy at 2021’s Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people were killed in Houston, Texas. The victims died of compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge at the concert. Hundreds were left injured. Since then, Scott has been named as a...
Ted Cruz Booed Loudly As Others Flip Off Politician At World Series Championship Parade
Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from his own constituents at the World Series Championship parade on Monday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.An eyewitness at the event told RadarOnline.com that Houston Astros fans loudly booed the senator as his float made his way through the downtown route — while many others put up their middle finger. Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2— Alien Truther Wildwest (@wcgroovy) November 7, 2022 The source, who watched the parade from a parking garage, told us, "It was so loud and even from 10 floors up I could see...
CBS Sports
Man arrested for throwing beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz at World Series parade claims his actions were non-violent
The man who threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade has been arrested, the Houston Police Department announced Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released on $40,000 bond. "The beer can struck the Senator...
Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again
Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
Texas man charged for throwing White Claws at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
Cruz called the 33-year-old a "clown" with a "noodle for an arm."
Washington Examiner
Throwing White Claw at Ted Cruz was ‘stupid, good fun,’ not malicious: Lawyer
Throwing a White Claw at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a Houston Astros’ World Series parade earlier this week was "stupid, good fun" by an Astros fan not intended to harm the senator, according to his lawyer. Joey Arcidiacono, 33, who was arrested shortly after the incident, flung the...
Houston officials plead for witnesses to come forward in killing of 'peaceful' rapper Takeoff
Houston officials vowed to deliver justice in the killing of rapper Takeoff, with the chief of police calling the 28-year-old Atlantan a "peaceful" man and urging any witnesses to the shooting to come forward.
Astros fan skipped chance to ring cancer-free bell after final treatment to be 1st to meet Altuve
"I don't have time to ring the bell. I have to hurry and get in line for Altuve." Fellow fans overheard the cancer survivor's story and recreated the special ceremony in line.
