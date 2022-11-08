ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KTBS

Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Ted Cruz Booed Loudly As Others Flip Off Politician At World Series Championship Parade

Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from his own constituents at the World Series Championship parade on Monday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.An eyewitness at the event told RadarOnline.com that Houston Astros fans loudly booed the senator as his float made his way through the downtown route — while many others put up their middle finger. Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2— Alien Truther Wildwest (@wcgroovy) November 7, 2022 The source, who watched the parade from a parking garage, told us, "It was so loud and even from 10 floors up I could see...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again

Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
TEXAS STATE

