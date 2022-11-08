Read full article on original website
10 holiday sales to look out for from now through Christmas
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Deals are available now so you can begin your Christmas shopping early Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. As the countdown approaches, the time you have to find the perfect gifts for friends and family will be ticking away. […]
CBS Austin
Holiday gift guide for the tiny Texans, young adults, and the whole family
Raise your hand if you have a lot of people on your holiday shopping list. Happily we won't let the holidays sneak up on you, Heather Smith, Trends Expert theHAUTEbar.com, has special, spectacular gifts you can shop for right now. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us...
CBS Austin
Credit Karma offers advice and hacks for avoiding financial stress this holiday season
The holiday shopping season can be stressful now, add in sky high inflation and market uncertainty, and this year is shaping up to be especially challenging for shoppers. Consumer Financial Advocate, Colleen McCreary is on hand to give us some great tips on how to lighten the financial stress so many of us are feeling this season.
Here Are 5 Ways to Save This Holiday Shopping Season
This holiday shopping season is shaping up to be longer, pricier and in some ways more chaotic than in previous years, which makes it easy to overspend. But there are also opportunities for significant savings if you know where and how to search for them. “There are supply chain issues,...
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
Business Insider
A mom of 3 paid off her mortgage 17 years early and saved $100,000 by following 6 strategies
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Liz Gendreau was motivated to pay...
3 Top Holiday Purchases Americans Make at Dollar Stores
As the holidays are approaching, Americans are flocking to dollar stores for affordable holiday celebration supplies. A recent survey by GOBankingRates showed that a mere 2% of Americans consider...
Buying a New Home: Why It’s Becoming a Dying Dream for Millennials
The average homebuyer in the U.S. is now older, as more millennials are pushed out of the housing market. Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There's a Silver LiningSee: Should You...
6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash
The pandemic did not give birth to the gig economy, but it sure did help it grow up a lot quicker. In 2020, side hustlers scrambled to find alternative income streams out of necessity, because...
CBS Austin
Stock up for sweater weather with these fall finds from the HAUTEbar.com!
We're seeing lower temperatures on the forecast, so it's time to stock up for sweater weather! Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com shares her must-haves and new products for a fabulous fall!. Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid. Secret Weightless Dry Spray. Lifeway Holiday Kefir. iRobot Roomba...
Business Insider
My wife and I paid off $20,000 of student loans and car debt in 18 months thanks to a few smart tactics
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My wife and I had about...
6 Hidden Ways To Save on Holiday Shopping at Target
Shoppers heading to Target this holiday season will be pulling out all the stops for saving on their gift purchases. There are hidden -- and more in plain sight -- ways shoppers can save on gifts for...
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
CBS Austin
Learn more about American Humane's first ever cookbook The Humane Table
Today, more than ever, consumers are conscious of where their food comes from. An increasing number of farmers, ranchers and food producers are improving and verifying the welfare of animals in their care by becoming American Humane Certified. Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane CEO and President, who also just authored...
CBS Austin
Dr. Kizzy Parks shares how she helps entrepreneurs land lucrative government contracts
Dr. Kizzy Parks owns multiple businesses and has won over $50M in government contracts. As a business owner and mentor, she is passionate about equipping entrepreneurs with the tools, and systems they need to win profitable government contracts. Today she joins us to share how owners can create a new path to success.
CNBC
Consumers are cutting back on holiday gift buying amid higher inflation
Inflation is impacting most consumers' holiday shopping plans. Roughly half will buy fewer things this year due to higher prices. Still, households will spend $1,455, on average, on holiday gifts. Inflation is weighing heavily on the holidays this year. Roughly half of shoppers will buy fewer things due to higher...
How To Use a Credit Card Like a Pro This Holiday Season
Many Americans rack up credit card debt over the holidays. But by knowing how to use credit card hacks to save money while shopping, you'll stay free of debt.
Is Black Friday Shopping Really Worth It? Change These 7 Habits to Save More Money
Black Friday began as a one-day event but became a weeks-long holiday tempting consumers with a myriad of ads and deals. However, with inflation at a four-decade high and Americans being financially...
CBS Austin
New study reveals pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse
While certain fruits and vegetables are often thought of as high-antioxidant foods, a new study conducted by Cornell University produced surprising results. Today we have Nutritionist Dr. Mike Roussell with us to talk about 3 unexpected foods that are high in antioxidants. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
American Express adds new Walmart and SoulCycle benefits to its Platinum card
Months after refreshing its iconic Platinum Card, American Express has now added two new retail and wellness credits to the long list of perks available on the card.
