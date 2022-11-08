ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 8 WROC

10 holiday sales to look out for from now through Christmas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Deals are available now so you can begin your Christmas shopping early Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. As the countdown approaches, the time you have to find the perfect gifts for friends and family will be ticking away. […]
CBS Austin

Credit Karma offers advice and hacks for avoiding financial stress this holiday season

The holiday shopping season can be stressful now, add in sky high inflation and market uncertainty, and this year is shaping up to be especially challenging for shoppers. Consumer Financial Advocate, Colleen McCreary is on hand to give us some great tips on how to lighten the financial stress so many of us are feeling this season.
NBC Chicago

Here Are 5 Ways to Save This Holiday Shopping Season

This holiday shopping season is shaping up to be longer, pricier and in some ways more chaotic than in previous years, which makes it easy to overspend. But there are also opportunities for significant savings if you know where and how to search for them. “There are supply chain issues,...
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
CBS Austin

Stock up for sweater weather with these fall finds from the HAUTEbar.com!

We're seeing lower temperatures on the forecast, so it's time to stock up for sweater weather! Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com shares her must-haves and new products for a fabulous fall!. Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid. Secret Weightless Dry Spray. Lifeway Holiday Kefir. iRobot Roomba...
CBS Austin

Learn more about American Humane's first ever cookbook The Humane Table

Today, more than ever, consumers are conscious of where their food comes from. An increasing number of farmers, ranchers and food producers are improving and verifying the welfare of animals in their care by becoming American Humane Certified. Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane CEO and President, who also just authored...
AUSTIN, TX
CNBC

Consumers are cutting back on holiday gift buying amid higher inflation

Inflation is impacting most consumers' holiday shopping plans. Roughly half will buy fewer things this year due to higher prices. Still, households will spend $1,455, on average, on holiday gifts. Inflation is weighing heavily on the holidays this year. Roughly half of shoppers will buy fewer things due to higher...
CBS Austin

New study reveals pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse

While certain fruits and vegetables are often thought of as high-antioxidant foods, a new study conducted by Cornell University produced surprising results. Today we have Nutritionist Dr. Mike Roussell with us to talk about 3 unexpected foods that are high in antioxidants. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...

