2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
7 foods that are high in magnesium
"Magnesium is an important mineral that helps regular blood pressure, blood sugar, create energy, and is important for bone health."
4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says
Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
Diabetes and Watermelon: Is It Safe to Eat?
With summers coming in, one fruit that should be thoroughly enjoyed is watermelon. Although there’s a myth surrounding fruits that it is not harmful to eat plenty, it’s always important to check the nutritional information first. Moreover, with watermelon containing high sugars, it is important to know how it is going to affect sugar levels. Therefore, diabetes and watermelon are much-debated topics.
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
9 foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation in your body
Avoiding inflammatory foods can help reduce your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.
4 Gut-Healthy Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Weight Loss (And Exactly How Much To Eat)
While exercising regularly and creating a balanced diet, prioritizing your gut health can lead to a myriad of benefits, such as healthy weight loss. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about four go-to foods that help boost your metabolism, digestion and lose weight overall.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
Nutritionists Agree: This Fiber-Rich Nut Butter Is Best For Weight Loss Over 40
Whether you’re aiming to lose weight or just better your overall health, analyzing what you eat for breakfast can help you get closer to reaching your goals. Losing weight over 40 can feel daunting, but as experts explain to us, it doesn’t have to be. You can start with your diet— as it is the most important aspect of your weight loss journey. Fiber is critical to keeping you energized, satiated and less likely to overeat, so asking yourself how much of the nutrient you are eating daily is essential.
3 High-Protein Foods To Promote Healthier Hair, Skin And Nails, According To Derms
Protein is essential for not only your overall health, but specifically that of your hair, nails and skin (at any age). We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts for three timeless, go-to, nutritious food suggestions to add to your diet if a more protein-rich menu is your goal. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Enrizza Factor, MD, board-certified dermatologist and researcher at My Vitiligo Team.
The Health Benefits Of Adding Passion Fruit To Your Diet
One colorful fruit that's constantly finding itself on a smoothie or cocktail menu is passion fruit. Luckily, the fruit contains a variety of health benefits.
How to follow a plant-based diet for weight loss
If you are looking for an effective way to slim down, it’s worth considering a plant-based diet for weight loss. Scientists are increasingly convinced that vegetarian and vegan diets may be a particularly effective approach in the fight against obesity, as stated in a review recently published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine (opens in new tab).
How the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research is focusing on prevention
There is so much being done to better understand, identify and treat Parkinson's and the field is closer than ever to preventing the disease altogether. Joining us to discuss better brain health and Parkinson's disease from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research is board-certified neurologist and movement disorder specialist, Dr. Rachel Dolhun.
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
Learn more about American Humane's first ever cookbook The Humane Table
Today, more than ever, consumers are conscious of where their food comes from. An increasing number of farmers, ranchers and food producers are improving and verifying the welfare of animals in their care by becoming American Humane Certified. Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane CEO and President, who also just authored...
Holiday gift guide for the tiny Texans, young adults, and the whole family
Raise your hand if you have a lot of people on your holiday shopping list. Happily we won't let the holidays sneak up on you, Heather Smith, Trends Expert theHAUTEbar.com, has special, spectacular gifts you can shop for right now. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us...
Buckwheat for Diabetes: To Eat or Not to Eat?
Something that’s really annoying about information you might find around the web, is it’s not exactly accurate. This means you can find yourself thinking a food is good for blood sugar levels and diabetes, when it’s actually not. Take buckwheat for diabetes as an example. Recently one...
