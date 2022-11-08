Read full article on original website
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph 2040 Plan aiming to increase quality of life
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A city council work session was held on Wednesday to discuss the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 Plan. Research presented by Community Alliance at the session shows that the quality of life in St. Joseph has decreased 21%, from 2016 to 2021. The 2040 plan aims to reverse...
Be a Santa to a Senior
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the holidays can be a lonely time for some senior citizens. They don't have to be thanks to an organization helping combat loneliness during this time. Home in-stead is an in-home senior care center with locations in St. Joseph and Maryville, Missouri, and have launched their Be a Santa to a Senior program.
Police, city celebrate win of sales tax pass
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a big night for police officers in St. Joseph as the police sales tax proposition passed by an outstanding 70% during the midterm elections. Tuesday night, a group celebrated the win at River Bluff Brewing during a watch party. "It's a testament to our police...
The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program looking for adopters
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program has officially launched its 39th year and will soon be ready for adopters. The program allows generous members of the community to step in and 'adopt' individuals or families in need, helping them with gifts for the holiday season. Beginning Wednesday, November 16,...
Kenny Barber
Paul Kenneth "Kenny" Barber of St. Joseph, Missouri, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 1, 2022. He was 82 years old. Kenny was born a true patriot on the Fourth of July, 1940 to the late Dixie Blanche Barber- Hess and Lloyd Mast Barber. After graduating from Smithville high school, Kenny proudly served his country in the US Army, started a family, then spent a successful 27-year career with Belger Cartage Services, Inc in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 41 and the Smithville American Legion Post 58.
Leo Henry Schmitz, Jr.
Leo H. Schmitz, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022 at the age of 94. Leo was born in St. Joseph, MO on February 23, 1928 to Leo and Emma (Kline) Schmitz. He was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart defect causing him to be a “blue baby” which severely limited his physical abilities as a child, teenager and into adulthood until he had open heart surgery in 1981 at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City, MO.
Avis Osborn Livingston
Avis Osborn Livingston, 99, departed this life on Sunday October 30, 2022. Avis was born on May 28, 1923, on a farm in Andrew County, Missouri. She was the daughter of Earl and Neta Osborn. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1941 and continued her education at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1945 with a degree in business education. She was a member of Chi Omega and Pi Omega Pi sororities.
James Allan Hooker
James A. Hooker died on Friday, November 4th, 2022 in Gig Harbor, WA. He was born in Winston, MO on June 22, 1936 to Allen and Dorothy Hooker. Jim graduated from Maysville High School, Maysville MO in 1954 and from the University of Central Missouri (previously Central Missouri State) in 1958. On March 9th, 1958, Jim married Alma Lee Fore in the First Christian Church, Maysville, MO. After graduating from college, Jim worked as a CPA for various companies, including Arthur Anderson in Kansas City, MO and The Lambert Company in Chillicothe, MO. His career continued as the Controller at Hanes Co, in Winston-Salem, NC. He finished his career at McCormick & Company in Hunt Valley, MD, where he was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim earned his M.B.A. from Wake Forest University in 1974. Jim & Alma Lee spent their retirement years in Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Bonita Springs, FL, Redmond, WA and lastly Gig Harbor, WA.
Amendment 3 passes in Missouri
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri voters have decided to make recreational marijuana legal in the state after passing Amendment 3. This amends the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one.
Linda Sue Walker
Linda Sue Walker, age 80, was born September 29, 1942, in Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Claude and Viola (Newman) Owen and passed away November 6, 2022. Linda was a lifelong resident of Dekalb County and attended Maysville School graduating in 1960. On October 18, 1963, Linda married the love of her life, Lloyd Walker, at the Baptist church in Maysville, Missouri.
Buchanan County reporting nearly 29 percent turnout so far for midterms
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to an update from Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey, as of 3 p.m. there has been a turnout of 28.6 percent so far for today's midterm elections. The update also says that over 14,913 ballots have been cast today. Baack-Garvey said last week that based on...
Misty Gay Dunning
Misty Gay Dunning, age 57 was born August 20, 1965, in Oklahoma the daughter of Leo and Janice (Crews) Mathus and passed away November 4, 2022, at her home in rural Maysville, Missouri. Misty graduated from Del City High School in Del City, Oklahoma. She met John Dunning Jr. and...
Sam Graves to hold District 6 seat
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) ABC is projecting that Republican incumbent Sam Graves will win reelection for Missouri House of Representatives District 6. Graves defeats Democrat candidate Henry Martin and Libertarian Edward A. Maidment.
Jeffrey Marschel, Jr.
Jeffrey Marschel, Jr., 39, of Saint Joseph, MO, passed away October 23, 2022. Jeffrey graduated from Wathena High School. He served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by two sons, Dalton Marschel and Dylan Marschel, one grandson Roman Marschel, his parents Jeffrey and Carolyn Marschel, two sisters Meghan (Ryan) Hall and Paula (Jason) Peterson, seven nephews and one niece.
