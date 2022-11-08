James A. Hooker died on Friday, November 4th, 2022 in Gig Harbor, WA. He was born in Winston, MO on June 22, 1936 to Allen and Dorothy Hooker. Jim graduated from Maysville High School, Maysville MO in 1954 and from the University of Central Missouri (previously Central Missouri State) in 1958. On March 9th, 1958, Jim married Alma Lee Fore in the First Christian Church, Maysville, MO. After graduating from college, Jim worked as a CPA for various companies, including Arthur Anderson in Kansas City, MO and The Lambert Company in Chillicothe, MO. His career continued as the Controller at Hanes Co, in Winston-Salem, NC. He finished his career at McCormick & Company in Hunt Valley, MD, where he was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim earned his M.B.A. from Wake Forest University in 1974. Jim & Alma Lee spent their retirement years in Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Bonita Springs, FL, Redmond, WA and lastly Gig Harbor, WA.

