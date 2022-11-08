Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Evander Kane out for 3-4 months after operation on cut wrist from skates
The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed that forward Evander Kane will be out for 3-4 months after sustaining deep cuts on his wrist in Tuesday night's 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Yardbarker
Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
NESN.com
NESN Celtics Podcast | Nets Stay Away From Ime Udoka; Reactions Through Two Weeks | Ep. 75
On this episode of the NESN Celtics Podcast, Chelsea Sherrod and George Balekji give their reactions to the news of the Brooklyn Nets hiring Jacque Vaughn as their full-time head coach instead of hiring suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as originally expected. The duo dives into their thoughts...
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
ESPN
Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks. The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
ESPN
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Jets’ Perfect 3-Game Homestand
Home sweet home truly was that for the Winnipeg Jets as they went 3-0-0 on their homestand and vaulted to the top of the Central Division in the process. The Jets are now now 8-3-1, have points in their past seven games, and have gotten off to the best start through 12 games in the 2.0 era. Here are five takeaways from the three games that were.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Enjoying Coaching ‘In City That Loves Hockey’
Even after a historic start to his first season at the helm of the Boston Bruins, coach Jim Montgomery can still fly somewhat under-the-radar around the streets and in restaurants in Boston. “No, not consistently (recognized), which I’m thankful for,” Montgomery joked with reporters following practice Tuesday, as seen in...
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez offers inspiring advice to students at East Boston High School
BOSTON — Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, and Mayor Michell Wu visited students at East Boston High School on Thursday offering an inspiring piece of advice. They spoke to the teenagers about the importance of being on time and never giving up on dreams. “Never...
NESN.com
Five Second Basemen Red Sox Could Target In Trade Market This Winter
After a few unseasonably warm days, the autumnal chill has returned to New England, and the days are getting shorter every day. The Red Sox apparently have taken notice and have fired up the hot stove. Boston is one of the more pivotal teams in the entire sport this winter...
