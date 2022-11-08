ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
FOX Sports

Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville

Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
FOX Sports

Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston

Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
ESPN

Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks. The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
ESPN

Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight

TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways from Jets’ Perfect 3-Game Homestand

Home sweet home truly was that for the Winnipeg Jets as they went 3-0-0 on their homestand and vaulted to the top of the Central Division in the process. The Jets are now now 8-3-1, have points in their past seven games, and have gotten off to the best start through 12 games in the 2.0 era. Here are five takeaways from the three games that were.
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Enjoying Coaching ‘In City That Loves Hockey’

Even after a historic start to his first season at the helm of the Boston Bruins, coach Jim Montgomery can still fly somewhat under-the-radar around the streets and in restaurants in Boston. “No, not consistently (recognized), which I’m thankful for,” Montgomery joked with reporters following practice Tuesday, as seen in...
NESN.com

Five Second Basemen Red Sox Could Target In Trade Market This Winter

After a few unseasonably warm days, the autumnal chill has returned to New England, and the days are getting shorter every day. The Red Sox apparently have taken notice and have fired up the hot stove. Boston is one of the more pivotal teams in the entire sport this winter...
