Meet Kat Callaghan, the Real Voice Behind TikTok's Text-to-Speech Feature

By Sierra Marquina
 2 days ago

If you've made a TikTok before, you've likely used the text-to-speech feature and that voice is not a robot! Kat Callaghan went viral after she revealed on the social media platform she's the real person behind the voice.

Kat joined Ryan Seacrest on-air on Tuesday, November 8, for her first-ever official interview and while she couldn't divulge too much, she shared some fascinating tidbits on how it all works and we're fascinated.

First day at the CIA and I have the battle wounds to prove it. #foodtiktok #fyp #fypシ

@tanyarad18 is going skiing with her BF over the holiday 😂 We can’t wait to hear all about this when we’re back in the studio 🎙 #OAWRS

Plus, she's also a radio host! Kat co-hosts Ontario-based station 91.5 The Beat.

@voiceofkat

For a long time I didn’t say a word. But … yes it’s me and yes I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok. 🎉 The coolest part for me is watching the creativity & awesome content that people are putting out there using my voice. (Also oddly enough this is my first TikTok)

So how did she get the gig? How does it work? And what else can she spill? Watch back to relive everything we learned from Kat in the video above!

