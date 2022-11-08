Meet Kat Callaghan, the Real Voice Behind TikTok's Text-to-Speech Feature

If you've made a TikTok before, you've likely used the text-to-speech feature and that voice is not a robot! Kat Callaghan went viral after she revealed on the social media platform she's the real person behind the voice.

Kat joined Ryan Seacrest on-air on Tuesday, November 8, for her first-ever official interview and while she couldn't divulge too much, she shared some fascinating tidbits on how it all works and we're fascinated.

Plus, she's also a radio host! Kat co-hosts Ontario-based station 91.5 The Beat.

@voiceofkat For a long time I didn’t say a word. But … yes it’s me and yes I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok. 🎉 The coolest part for me is watching the creativity & awesome content that people are putting out there using my voice. (Also oddly enough this is my first TikTok) ♬ original sound - Kat

So how did she get the gig? How does it work? And what else can she spill?