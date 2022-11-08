ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Bryan To Donate ALL Money From Ticket And Merch Sales At Last Show Of The Year To Veterans With PTSD & Their Families

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

What a guy.

Zach Bryan is in the process of wrapping up an absolutely insane year, which consisted of many months on the road for his American Heartbreak tour that’s set to wrap up this weekend.

He also released his debut studio album American Heartbreak , put out his Summertime Blues EP, and quite a few other stand-alone singles along the way.

It’s impossible to overstate what a big year he’s had, as he also has his single “Something in the Orange” climbing the charts at mainstream country radio, which is pretty mind-boggling when you consider how far he’s coming in such a short amount of time.

And really, this whole thing started gaining momentum outside of just his hard-core, early dedicated fan base when he was honorably discharged from active duty in the U.S. Navy to pursue music full-time a little over a year ago now.

He still gives back to military personal whenever he can, and he even did an awesome charity show with now San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey last year called ’22 And Troops,’ to raise money for Christian’s foundation, which supports military veterans.

But this year, Zach is taking it a step further, announcing that he’ll be donating every single cent he makes at his last show of 2022 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Friday, which is also Veteran’s Day, to PTSD victims and their families.

That’s right, ALL the money he makes at the show, through tickets sales and merchandise, will go straight to support current and reserve military members and their families that have been personally affected by PTSD:

“with no ego attached: every single cent made by the band and me through ticket sales and every single cent made by me on merchandise on November 11th at Petco Park will be split evenly and given to PTSD victims and their families.

I can’t wait to see you guys there!”

I mean, that’s pretty much unheard of for an artist to do something like that on such a big scale, and with the show being sold out, I can only imagine how much awesome stuff they’ll be able to do for our men and women in uniform because of Zach’s act of pure kindness.

It’s a testament to the fact that, while he’s on a quick rise to superstar status even beyond the country genre, the boy from Oklahoma is good people and has a heart as pure and good as his music.

Pretty damn impressive, to say the very least:

And in case you missed it, on Saturday night, Zach headlined the main stage at Greenville Country Music Fest, which closed with an epic encore of “Revival” in the pouring rain:

