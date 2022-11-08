Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
newyorkupstate.com
CNY Beer Week 2022: Lots of beers, a big brewfest and more emphasis on bars, restaurants
The annual drinks celebration called Central New York Beer Week is back, and it’s looking this year to return more events to local bars and restaurants. That means more places for tastings, tap takeovers, food-and-beer pairings and other beery activities. Last year, the first CNY Beer Week since before...
newyorkupstate.com
Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’
A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
newyorkupstate.com
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
newyorkupstate.com
Western wildfires made a handful of Upstate NY summer days unhealthy, and it could get worse
Syracuse, N.Y. – During the summer of 2021, Upstate New Yorkers were exposed for at least two days days to unhealthy air caused by wildfire smoke pouring nearly 3,000 miles across the continent. Upstate is likely to see more days of unhealthy air as global warming causes deeper droughts...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
Comments / 0