When it comes to her latest projects, business success, and even new motherhood, the singer says, “It’s still me.”. Rihanna is officially back outside. Don’t just take our word for it, the singer says so herself. We spoke with the fashion, beauty, and music mogul ahead of Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, her annual fashion experience which will debut on Prime Video November 9th, and she told us although she took a little break from work after having her son with fellow entertainer A$Ap Rocky in May, “Now I’m back outside.”

3 DAYS AGO