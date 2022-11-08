ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Rihanna finally teases new music following years-long hiatus

Rihanna shared a teaser for her new song, “Lift Me Up,” via Instagram on Wednesday, after more than six years of not releasing any new music. The clip showed a large silver “R” with hums from the pop star, 34, playing in the background. The date...
Essence

WATCH | Rihanna Talks Savage Fenty Vol. 4, Superbowl, And Not Being ‘One Of Those Billionaires’

When it comes to her latest projects, business success, and even new motherhood, the singer says, “It’s still me.”. Rihanna is officially back outside. Don’t just take our word for it, the singer says so herself. We spoke with the fashion, beauty, and music mogul ahead of Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, her annual fashion experience which will debut on Prime Video November 9th, and she told us although she took a little break from work after having her son with fellow entertainer A$Ap Rocky in May, “Now I’m back outside.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Don Toliver To Debut New Music At Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4”

Don Toliver will be performing new music during Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.”. Don Toliver will be performing new music during Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, according to a preview provided to Billboard. The show is scheduled to air on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
HipHopDX.com

21 Savage Takes Responsibility For Drake's 'Her Loss' Disses: 'I'm Standing On It Too'

21 Savage has admitted he’s partly responsible for Drake’s barrage of disses on their joint album Her Loss. During an appearance on Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, the Slaughter Gang rapper revealed was fully aware of Drizzy’s lyrical darts while making the project — and only encouraged him to let the proverbial chopper fly.
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HipHopDX.com

Drake & 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Leaves You Wanting More

Every time Drake jumps on a track with another rapper, there’s an intense wave of tweets tinged with the worst aspects of modern sports discourse. It’s always something along the lines of “Drake or [insert rapper here] got washed,” or “so and so got left behind,” throwing the timeline into a frenzy as people try to figure out who out-performed who.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
NME

Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”

The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
Vibe

50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff

50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy. Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram. More from VIBE.com'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing HimLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor...
HipHopDX.com

Eminem 'Lose Yourself' Producer Details Journey From Food Stamps To Oscar Success

Jeff Bass, co-producer of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” has opened up about his remarkable journey from being on welfare to winning an Oscar. During an appearance on the Connection is Magic podcast, the Detroit native — who is one-half of the production duo The Bass Brothers alongside his brother Mark — spoke in depth about his career, including his hugely successful relationship with Eminem.
HipHopDX.com

SZA Ramps Up Album Excitement With Sexy 'PSA' Video Teaser: 'Clock Starts Now'

SZA has continued to ramp up excitement for her new album, dropping a “PSA” video preview on YouTube that teases new music. The minute-long teaser, which finds the TDE songstress dousing herself in phosphorescent blue paint and striking a sexy pose in a circle of fire, features an unreleased track.
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Flexes Extensive Grammy Awards Collection In Epic Young Guru Photo

JAY-Z’s success at the Grammy Awards can be rivaled by only a handful of artists, let alone rappers — and the Roc Nation boss has issued a not-so-subtle reminder for those who may have forgotten. In an epic photo shared by his long-time engineer Young Guru on Tuesday...
musictimes.com

Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should

50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.

