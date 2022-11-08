Read full article on original website
Rihanna finally teases new music following years-long hiatus
Rihanna shared a teaser for her new song, “Lift Me Up,” via Instagram on Wednesday, after more than six years of not releasing any new music. The clip showed a large silver “R” with hums from the pop star, 34, playing in the background. The date...
Rihanna ‘Definitely’ Wants ‘More Kids’ With ASAP Rocky: A Baby Girl ‘Would Be Perfect’
Looking to expand their brood! Rihanna "definitely" wants "more kids" with A$AP Rocky, a source tells Life & Style exclusively. “Rihanna loves being a mom and she loves seeing A$AP’s daddy side," the insider...
Essence
WATCH | Rihanna Talks Savage Fenty Vol. 4, Superbowl, And Not Being ‘One Of Those Billionaires’
When it comes to her latest projects, business success, and even new motherhood, the singer says, “It’s still me.”. Rihanna is officially back outside. Don’t just take our word for it, the singer says so herself. We spoke with the fashion, beauty, and music mogul ahead of Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, her annual fashion experience which will debut on Prime Video November 9th, and she told us although she took a little break from work after having her son with fellow entertainer A$Ap Rocky in May, “Now I’m back outside.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Don Toliver To Debut New Music At Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4”
Don Toliver will be performing new music during Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.”. Don Toliver will be performing new music during Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, according to a preview provided to Billboard. The show is scheduled to air on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Takes Responsibility For Drake's 'Her Loss' Disses: 'I'm Standing On It Too'
21 Savage has admitted he’s partly responsible for Drake’s barrage of disses on their joint album Her Loss. During an appearance on Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, the Slaughter Gang rapper revealed was fully aware of Drizzy’s lyrical darts while making the project — and only encouraged him to let the proverbial chopper fly.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Leaves You Wanting More
Every time Drake jumps on a track with another rapper, there’s an intense wave of tweets tinged with the worst aspects of modern sports discourse. It’s always something along the lines of “Drake or [insert rapper here] got washed,” or “so and so got left behind,” throwing the timeline into a frenzy as people try to figure out who out-performed who.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
NME
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
HipHopDX.com
Missy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: ‘You Birthed A Whole Generation’
If there’s one thing Lil Wayne and Missy Elliott are going to do, it’s give each other their flowers while they can still smell them. Weezy surprised Missy by pulling up to her wax figure’s unveiling at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas last week. The “Work It”...
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Upcoming Fifth Album And More With City Girls' JT
She also addresses rumors about her son's birth name.
50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff
50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy. Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram. More from VIBE.com'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing HimLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor...
TMZ.com
Diddy's 53rd Birthday Party Draws, Jay-Z, Mary J Blige, Travis Scott
Diddy rang in his 53rd year on the planet in true Diddy fashion Friday night ... Big party!! BIGGER names!! Lotsa liquor!! And dancing galore!!. The legendary rap mogul threw his fancy Bday bash at his L.A. mansion ... and the stars came out mostly dressed to the nines to lap up all the fun.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem 'Lose Yourself' Producer Details Journey From Food Stamps To Oscar Success
Jeff Bass, co-producer of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” has opened up about his remarkable journey from being on welfare to winning an Oscar. During an appearance on the Connection is Magic podcast, the Detroit native — who is one-half of the production duo The Bass Brothers alongside his brother Mark — spoke in depth about his career, including his hugely successful relationship with Eminem.
HipHopDX.com
SZA Ramps Up Album Excitement With Sexy 'PSA' Video Teaser: 'Clock Starts Now'
SZA has continued to ramp up excitement for her new album, dropping a “PSA” video preview on YouTube that teases new music. The minute-long teaser, which finds the TDE songstress dousing herself in phosphorescent blue paint and striking a sexy pose in a circle of fire, features an unreleased track.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Flexes Extensive Grammy Awards Collection In Epic Young Guru Photo
JAY-Z’s success at the Grammy Awards can be rivaled by only a handful of artists, let alone rappers — and the Roc Nation boss has issued a not-so-subtle reminder for those who may have forgotten. In an epic photo shared by his long-time engineer Young Guru on Tuesday...
musictimes.com
Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should
50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj New Album Coming Soon: Rapper Teases Fans About Future Projects Including Music, Acting, and More!
Nicki Minaj set the charts on fire and sent fans into a frenzy after making her big comeback earlier this year with the song "Freaky Girl," but many supporters are still waiting for her highly-anticipated fifth studio album; when is it coming out?. The queen of rap recently spoke with...
