Los Angeles, CA

UCLA covered the spread against Sacramento State in the most dramatic way possible to open the season

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
WE. ARE. BACK.

College basketball season is here and Monday’s massive slate of opening-day games was filled with plenty of interesting moments and close calls. And when I say close calls, of course, I mean games that were necessarily nerve-wracking for us sports bettors.

But I mean, what did we expect? It’s college basketball! One of the Day 1 games that probably had the public sweating bullets well into the night was Sacramento State vs. UCLA, one of the latest games of the day.

If you had UCLA -25.5, congrats. Maybe you should stop scrolling if your money was on Sac State +25.5.

The beat:

Just wild. According to Action Network, 92 percent of all bets were on UCLA along with 92 percent of the money wagered.

The “unwritten rules” folks will also have a field day with this buzzer-beating dunk from freshman Amari Bailey, but that’s neither here nor there. He just became a hero to UCLA backers everywhere.

