UCLA covered the spread against Sacramento State in the most dramatic way possible to open the season

WE. ARE. BACK.

College basketball season is here and Monday’s massive slate of opening-day games was filled with plenty of interesting moments and close calls. And when I say close calls, of course, I mean games that were necessarily nerve-wracking for us sports bettors.

But I mean, what did we expect? It’s college basketball! One of the Day 1 games that probably had the public sweating bullets well into the night was Sacramento State vs. UCLA, one of the latest games of the day.

If you had UCLA -25.5, congrats. Maybe you should stop scrolling if your money was on Sac State +25.5.

The beat:

Just wild. According to Action Network, 92 percent of all bets were on UCLA along with 92 percent of the money wagered.

The “unwritten rules” folks will also have a field day with this buzzer-beating dunk from freshman Amari Bailey, but that’s neither here nor there. He just became a hero to UCLA backers everywhere.