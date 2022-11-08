ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

communitytimessc.com

Fresh Produce Boxes Available to Students, Staff at Four Colleges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
WBTW News13

Joe Cunningham comments after McMaster projected to win another 4 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster won his second full term as governor of South Carolina, according to the Associated Press. McMaster defeated Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham by about 58% to 40%, according to unofficial results. “Thank you for believing in our campaign to move South Carolina into the future,” Cunningham tweeted Wednesday afternoon. […]
wtoc.com

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
WIS-TV

SLED reports highest murder rate in state in three decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows murder rates are at their highest in South Carolina in three decades. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2021 crime report Thursday. The report says murders are at their highest rate since 1991. Other statistics of note included weapon law...
southcarolinapublicradio.org

South Carolina ushers in new era of electric vehicle manufacturing

One of the state’s key economic drivers, advanced manufacturing specifically auto manufacturing, appears to be on the verge of a dramatic new expansion that could create thousands of jobs, and help South Carolina maintain its’ competitive position in the global economy. As the auto industry begins to pivot...
WIS-TV

Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say three tickets sold in the state for Monday’s Powerball drawing still delivered big winnings. While a single ticket sold in California won the world-record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Fort Mill 7 Eleven store. That ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers to win.
WIS-TV

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
WCBD Count on 2

Will schools be closed on Election Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
