Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
GOP holds on to SC State Superintendent of Education office with Weaver win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will be South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. For much of the evening, Weaver and Democratic nominee Lisa Elli were within one point of each other as the early returns came in. Weaver says leadership and management experience are necessary for...
Fresh Produce Boxes Available to Students, Staff at Four Colleges
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
Joe Cunningham comments after McMaster projected to win another 4 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster won his second full term as governor of South Carolina, according to the Associated Press. McMaster defeated Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham by about 58% to 40%, according to unofficial results. “Thank you for believing in our campaign to move South Carolina into the future,” Cunningham tweeted Wednesday afternoon. […]
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
Joe Cunningham says he's not going away as he concedes governor race to Henry McMaster
Charleston, S.C.- The music thumped at the historic American Theater in downtown Charleston Tuesday night as a crowd of mostly 20 and 30-year-olds danced before a DJ on stage. This is where Democrat Joe Cunningham had hoped to keep 75-year-old Henry McMaster from potentially becoming the longest serving governor in state history.
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
SLED reports highest murder rate in state in three decades
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows murder rates are at their highest in South Carolina in three decades. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2021 crime report Thursday. The report says murders are at their highest rate since 1991. Other statistics of note included weapon law...
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
More than half a million South Carolinians vote early in the midterm elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly one in five eligible voters in South Carolina has already cast his or her ballot for this year’s midterms, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission. South Carolina currently has about 3.4 million eligible voters. 560,622 people voted during the state’s 12-day...
It's Election Day in South Carolina: Where to vote and what key races are on the ballot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Election Day in South Carolina, as voters go to the polls to cast ballots in contests ranging from governor to education superintendent and even two state constitutional amendments. Already, approximately 600,000 people in South Carolina have taken advantage of the early voting period to cast...
South Carolina ushers in new era of electric vehicle manufacturing
One of the state’s key economic drivers, advanced manufacturing specifically auto manufacturing, appears to be on the verge of a dramatic new expansion that could create thousands of jobs, and help South Carolina maintain its’ competitive position in the global economy. As the auto industry begins to pivot...
South Carolina city named among 'Best of the World' for culture, history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It's a popular city in a state full of history that itself is in a country rich in cultural heritage. But one South Carolina landmark made a very short list - in no small part because of a renewed interest in examining a grim aspect of its past.
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say three tickets sold in the state for Monday’s Powerball drawing still delivered big winnings. While a single ticket sold in California won the world-record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Fort Mill 7 Eleven store. That ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers to win.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
Will schools be closed on Election Day?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
