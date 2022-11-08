On Friday, November 11, all veterans and U.S. armed forces service members are invited to visit the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum at no charge in celebration of this year’s Veterans Day Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10 am until 4 pm. House in the decommissioned 45th Infantry Division Reserve armory, the museum has space dedicated to our service men and veterans. Although the armory has been modified for museum use, there is an area dedicated to our military. Several former members of the 45th Division have stopped by the museum.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO