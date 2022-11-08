ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news9.com

23 People To Become US Citizens At Naturalization Ceremony At Tulsa City Hall

The City of Tulsa will be holding a naturalization ceremony to swear in more than 20 people as United States citizens. 23 people from 16 countries will become citizens during the ceremony on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be citizens come from all over the world including Algeria, Finland, Iran, Kenya and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

More Than 900 Tulsa Students Attend 'Build My Future Career' Fair

More than 900 high school students from across the Tulsa metro area put down their pencils and picked up construction tools at the Build my Future Career Fair at the Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus. Over 30 vendors were in attendance and allowed students to test their skills in various hands-on...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum to Offer Free Admission for Veterans

On Friday, November 11, all veterans and U.S. armed forces service members are invited to visit the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum at no charge in celebration of this year’s Veterans Day Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10 am until 4 pm. House in the decommissioned 45th Infantry Division Reserve armory, the museum has space dedicated to our service men and veterans. Although the armory has been modified for museum use, there is an area dedicated to our military. Several former members of the 45th Division have stopped by the museum.
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

FOX News Anchor and Talk Show Host Coming to Tulsa

Brian Kilmeade, Fox News anchor, radio talk show host and best-selling author is bringing his live stage show to 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, on Sunday, November 13, at 7pm. Kilmeade, whose talk show airs weekdays at 10am on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1, will be in Tulsa to promote his new book. Kilmeade took time to visit by phone on Monday with KWON to talk about his appearance in the area and his new book The President and The Freedom Fighter with a new epilogue:
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police arrest suspect victim killed in east Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 21st and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Old Rogers County Courthouse and a little of it’s history

Oklahoma was admitted to Statehood in 1907 and Rogers County. dedicated her first Court House March 17, 1941. That is 34 years. During that 34 years, Rogers County officers had their offices in. rooms on the second floor above business buildings. Finally they. decided to buy a two story, long...
CLAREMORE, OK

