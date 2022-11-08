Read full article on original website
news9.com
23 People To Become US Citizens At Naturalization Ceremony At Tulsa City Hall
The City of Tulsa will be holding a naturalization ceremony to swear in more than 20 people as United States citizens. 23 people from 16 countries will become citizens during the ceremony on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be citizens come from all over the world including Algeria, Finland, Iran, Kenya and...
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Holds Veterans Day Celebration
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be celebrating Veterans Day a little early on Thursday. The celebration will take place at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and at the Outpatient Clinic in Bixby. Both locations will start the celebrations at 10 a.m., with staff and officials handing...
news9.com
More Than 900 Tulsa Students Attend 'Build My Future Career' Fair
More than 900 high school students from across the Tulsa metro area put down their pencils and picked up construction tools at the Build my Future Career Fair at the Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus. Over 30 vendors were in attendance and allowed students to test their skills in various hands-on...
A look at the impact of inflation on Tulsa area restaurants
Local restaurant owners are struggling under the weight of inflation as they try to run their businesses, keep prices reasonable, and make money.
sapulpatimes.com
Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum to Offer Free Admission for Veterans
On Friday, November 11, all veterans and U.S. armed forces service members are invited to visit the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum at no charge in celebration of this year’s Veterans Day Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10 am until 4 pm. House in the decommissioned 45th Infantry Division Reserve armory, the museum has space dedicated to our service men and veterans. Although the armory has been modified for museum use, there is an area dedicated to our military. Several former members of the 45th Division have stopped by the museum.
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
Three additional sets of human remains pulled from Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. — Excavations continued at Oaklawn Cemetery Tuesday. Three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to an on-site osteology lab for additional processing and research. Last week, 17 adult graves were exhumed from the cemetery. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
news9.com
Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999
A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
Tulsa Police seeking information on man accused of burglarizing cookie shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are seeking information on a man accused of burglarizing a south Tulsa cookie shop, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said on Oct. 31, police were called out to a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial for a burglary. The owner...
News On 6
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
KTUL
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
news9.com
Christian Bengel Defeats Incumbent Connie Dodson For Tulsa City Council Seat
Tulsans headed to the polls to cast their vote on Tuesday. Three City Council seats were up for grabs in Tulsa and while the results of one race remain uncertain, two other seats have been decided. In District 6, Christian Bengel defeated Connie Dodson by getting 51% of the vote.
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
bartlesvilleradio.com
FOX News Anchor and Talk Show Host Coming to Tulsa
Brian Kilmeade, Fox News anchor, radio talk show host and best-selling author is bringing his live stage show to 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, on Sunday, November 13, at 7pm. Kilmeade, whose talk show airs weekdays at 10am on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1, will be in Tulsa to promote his new book. Kilmeade took time to visit by phone on Monday with KWON to talk about his appearance in the area and his new book The President and The Freedom Fighter with a new epilogue:
Suspect refuses to come out of Valmont Utility in Claremore, deputies say
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A person has barricaded themselves inside a room at Valmont Utility in Claremore, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Valmont Utility after a 911 caller said there was someone inside the building and they had locked inside themselves inside an office and refusing to come out, deputies said.
KTUL
Police arrest suspect victim killed in east Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 21st and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
moreclaremore.com
Old Rogers County Courthouse and a little of it’s history
Oklahoma was admitted to Statehood in 1907 and Rogers County. dedicated her first Court House March 17, 1941. That is 34 years. During that 34 years, Rogers County officers had their offices in. rooms on the second floor above business buildings. Finally they. decided to buy a two story, long...
