woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you are feeling that your wallet is a bit lighter right now, the state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time. Currently, inflation is at 7.8% from one year ago in the United States. (Source) Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even could be already in your bank account).

