Tulsa, OK

OKC VeloCity

Adventure awaits just north of OKC

There are lots of great opportunities just outside Oklahoma City you can visit with a one-day road trip that will bring you unexpected adventures. Check out attractions in these three cities that are just a short ride away!. Stillwater. Just an hour away, Stillwater is home to Oklahoma State University...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Iconic Sapulpa Restaurant Freddie’s BBQ to Close

After 60 years in business, beloved family-owned, Sapulpa restaurant Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, following the death of its owner, Edmond “Tex” Slyman, in July after a long illness. Slyman’s uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary steakhouse in 1962. Joseph began making barbecue in the back room of his local grocery store, Drumright, and when demand grew, he closed the store and remodeled it into a small restaurant. Slyman purchased and took over the business in 1972 upon his uncle’s retirement, turning his dream into a huge success.
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say man stabbed another man for talking to his girlfriend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing another man in midtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said Trenton Galvan stabbed a man in the chest for talking to his girlfriend at the Urban Oaks at 51st apartment complex near East 51st Street South and South Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect refuses to come out of Valmont Utility in Claremore, deputies say

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A person has barricaded themselves inside a room at Valmont Utility in Claremore, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Valmont Utility after a 911 caller said there was someone inside the building and they had locked inside themselves inside an office and refusing to come out, deputies said.
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

23 People To Become US Citizens At Naturalization Ceremony At Tulsa City Hall

The City of Tulsa will be holding a naturalization ceremony to swear in more than 20 people as United States citizens. 23 people from 16 countries will become citizens during the ceremony on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be citizens come from all over the world including Algeria, Finland, Iran, Kenya and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Caney Valley Students Collect Food For Families In Need

Students at Caney Valley Schools in Ramona are putting together food boxes for their classmates in need. They've done this for a few years, but this one has already been the most successful. In Meg Wilson's class at Caney Valley, the desks are pushed to the side, and a large...
RAMONA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK

