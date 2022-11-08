ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busta Rhymes ft. Mary J. Blige “You Will Never Find Another Me,” Gunplay “Chevy Box” & More | Daily Visuals 11.7.22

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Busta Rhymes has been doing his thing in the rap game for more than three decades, and still the man is every bit as creative and artistic as he’s been since he was leading the new school.

Linking up with fellow Hip-Hop and R&B icon, Mary J. Blige for his latest visuals to “You Will Never Find Another Me,” Busta Rhymes uses from CGI to show us how he went from a baby to the man he is today in a matter of minutes with Mary playing numerous roles in the process. Baby Busta was lowkey creepy looking. Just sayin.’

Gunplay meanwhile is still down to ride for MMG and in his latest clip to “Chevy Box” the Miami rapper rolls around his hood getting turnt up by his lonesome as all he needs is his car and his stereo to have a good time.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Mariah The Scientist, NLE Choppa, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES FT. MARY J. BLIGE – “YOU WILL NEVER FIND ANOTHER ME”

GUNPLAY – “CHEVY BOX”

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST – “BOUT MINE”

BANDMANRILL FT. LAY BANKZ – “PIANO”

NLE CHOPPA – “ICE SPICE (MUNCH)”

JACQUEES – “TIPSY”

RAH SWISH – “PLAYIN WITH YA LIFE”

Q – “TODAY”

BIG BOOGIE FT. RICH HOMIE QUAN – “THAT’S HARD”

