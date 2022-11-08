ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Beyond ‘MAGA Deniers’: Here Are the Well-Funded Forces Arrayed Left and Right to Challenge Elections

By Ben Weingarten
Fairfield Sun Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election

Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Election Deniers on Ballot Aim to Run U.S. Presidential Vote in 2024

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday will decide who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020. In 30 of the country's...
ARIZONA STATE
Big Country News

Midterm Elections Come Down to the Wire

Election day comes Tuesday, putting a range of major issues up for grabs as both parties battle for control of the House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country. The latest polling shows a tight but favorable electoral landscape for Republicans. FiveThirtyEight’s analysis and compilation of generic polls found voters overall prefer that Republicans control Congress by 1.2%.
GEORGIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short

Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Far-Right Election Denier Doug Mastriano Refuses to Concede in Pennsylvania

Election denier and far-right state Sen. Doug Mastriano refused to concede the gubernatorial race in Pennsylvania late Tuesday, despite most major networks calling him the loser before midnight. Pennsylvania’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro had a gargantuan lead of more than 11 points over Mastriano with about 80 percent of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Biden Sidesteps Red Wave, Surpasses Obama's Midterm Performance

Historic inflation, rising gas prices, and general dissatisfaction with the direction of the country whipped up a sour mood among the electorate that Republicans hoped would carry them to healthy congressional majorities. President Biden saw it developing. Then, he stepped aside as the GOP wave crested. The president now watches...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy