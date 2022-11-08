ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ottumwa's Harter Clingman Comes Back to Iowa in "Come From Away"

Listen to Max & Amy's conversation with Ottumwa, Iowa's Harter Clingman, who returns to the Des Moines Civic Center stage in the touring production of the award winning musical, COME FROM AWAY. Harter talks about his role as "Oz" in the remarkable true story of stranded passengers, on 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. He also talks about growing up among many talented classmates in Ottumwa, and how the themes in COME FROM AWAY make his Thanksgiving homecoming so special this year.
OTTUMWA, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Driver Survives Tangle With Farm Equipment

(Story County, IA) -- The Story County Iowa Sheriff's Office is sharing photos of a recent crash involving a car and farm equipment. There were no injuries in this crash near the intersection of 650th Ave and Highway 30. The Sheriff's Office says posted the photos on social media, along...
STORY COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

$35 million, 174-unit apartment project underway in Waukee

Site work is underway in Waukee on West Light, a 174-unit apartment project on a nearly 8-acre parcel located north of Hickman Road and east of Northeast Alice's Road. Caliber Iowa LLC is the project's developer. Architectural rendering by JCorp. PHOTO BELOW: The aerial photo below of the site work is looking north from Hickman Road. Photo special to the Business Record.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
Des Moines Business Record

McClelland announces departure from ICON

Maggie McClelland, the director of ICON Water Trails since July 2021, has announced that she will leave the organization to pursue her own consulting business. McClelland’s last day with ICON will be this Friday, Nov. 11. She has been working on the project since she joined the Great Outdoors...
DES MOINES, IA
B100

Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show

Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Neighborhood Liquor & Smoke denied renewed liquor license

The Ames City Council moved to not renew Neighborhood Liquor & Smokes’ liquor license at the advice of Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff. The Neighborhood can appeal the council’s decision to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, but if they are denied for a second time, then they can appeal to an Administrative Law Judge. If they are denied again, then they can appeal to the Director of the Alcoholic Beverages Division. If they are denied again, they can conclusively appeal to the District Courts.
Western Iowa Today

KBUR

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa teen charged after assaulting victim with a pencil

ROLAND, Iowa — In Story County, a Roland-Story High School student is charged in an assault case. 17-year-old Kade Blume faces one count of felony assault as an adult. Story County investigators say earlier this year Blume stripped the clothes off the victim and assaulted the victim with a pencil.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

unioncountydailydigital.com

WQAD

KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault

Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
DES MOINES, IA

