DES MOINES, IA – Don’t tear up those Powerball tickets just yet. Officials for the Multi-State Lottery Association in Des Moines, IA, which operates a number of lotteries across the United States, reported early this morning that Monday’s Powerball drawing has been delayed because one of the participating lotteries reportedly had issues processing sales, which was not unexpected given the number of people who were waiting in very long queues for their chance to buy what may be the winning ticket for the largest lottery in history: At least $1.9 billion for that person or persons who correctly picked the five numbers and the Powerball.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO