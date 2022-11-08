Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Ottumwa's Harter Clingman Comes Back to Iowa in "Come From Away"
Listen to Max & Amy's conversation with Ottumwa, Iowa's Harter Clingman, who returns to the Des Moines Civic Center stage in the touring production of the award winning musical, COME FROM AWAY. Harter talks about his role as "Oz" in the remarkable true story of stranded passengers, on 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. He also talks about growing up among many talented classmates in Ottumwa, and how the themes in COME FROM AWAY make his Thanksgiving homecoming so special this year.
iheart.com
Iowa Driver Survives Tangle With Farm Equipment
(Story County, IA) -- The Story County Iowa Sheriff's Office is sharing photos of a recent crash involving a car and farm equipment. There were no injuries in this crash near the intersection of 650th Ave and Highway 30. The Sheriff's Office says posted the photos on social media, along...
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
Des Moines Business Record
$35 million, 174-unit apartment project underway in Waukee
Site work is underway in Waukee on West Light, a 174-unit apartment project on a nearly 8-acre parcel located north of Hickman Road and east of Northeast Alice's Road. Caliber Iowa LLC is the project's developer. Architectural rendering by JCorp. PHOTO BELOW: The aerial photo below of the site work is looking north from Hickman Road. Photo special to the Business Record.
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
Des Moines Business Record
McClelland announces departure from ICON
Maggie McClelland, the director of ICON Water Trails since July 2021, has announced that she will leave the organization to pursue her own consulting business. McClelland’s last day with ICON will be this Friday, Nov. 11. She has been working on the project since she joined the Great Outdoors...
Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show
Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
Iowa State Daily
Neighborhood Liquor & Smoke denied renewed liquor license
The Ames City Council moved to not renew Neighborhood Liquor & Smokes’ liquor license at the advice of Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff. The Neighborhood can appeal the council’s decision to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, but if they are denied for a second time, then they can appeal to an Administrative Law Judge. If they are denied again, then they can appeal to the Director of the Alcoholic Beverages Division. If they are denied again, they can conclusively appeal to the District Courts.
Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns
(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
KBUR
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa teen charged after assaulting victim with a pencil
ROLAND, Iowa — In Story County, a Roland-Story High School student is charged in an assault case. 17-year-old Kade Blume faces one count of felony assault as an adult. Story County investigators say earlier this year Blume stripped the clothes off the victim and assaulted the victim with a pencil.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
iheart.com
unioncountydailydigital.com
WQAD
KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
Radio Iowa
Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault
Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
