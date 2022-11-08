Read full article on original website
Military drones may be high-tech but this stick-built one sticks out
It’s not every day that you witness advanced electronics made out of sticks. On Friday, science news outlet PopSci spotted a Tweet of a Yemini drone made entirely of sticks. The post read in Arabic “Yemeni makes aircraft from stalks of qat.” The surprisingly agile drone is seen flying in the video.
Best compact binoculars in 2022
Looking for a pair of pocketable compact roof prism binoculars for walks or other outdoor pursuits? We are here to help
globalspec.com
Next generation of Stingray RF over fiber launched
ETL Systems has launched the next evolution of StingRay, its radio frequency (RF) over fiber range, with additional functionality and flexibility for satellite operations. RF over fiber is a dependable and reliable way of moving satellite signals over longer distances than standard coaxial cable. With fiber modules allowing antennas and integrated receiver decoder (IRD) modems to be linked from 100 m to over 500 km, this is a more efficient and effective medium to transport IF, L and C-band transmit and receive satellite signals over longer distances.
KEF’s Uni-Core technology wins Innovation of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022
If you want lots of bass from a small box, KEF’s clever Uni-Core driver arrangement delivers.
science.org
Tracking the vector acceleration with a hybrid quantum accelerometer triad
Robust and accurate acceleration tracking remains a challenge in many fields. For geophysics and economic geology, precise gravity mapping requires onboard sensors combined with accurate positioning and navigation systems. Cold atom–based quantum inertial sensors can potentially provide these high-precision instruments. However, current scalar instruments require precise alignment with vector quantities. Here, we present the first hybrid three-axis accelerometer exploiting the quantum advantage to measure the full acceleration vector by combining three orthogonal atom interferometer measurements with a classical navigation-grade accelerometer triad. Its ultralow bias permits tracking the acceleration vector over long time scales, yielding a 50-fold improvement in stability (6 × 10−8 g) over our classical accelerometers. We record the acceleration vector at a high data rate (1 kHz), with absolute magnitude accuracy below 10 μg, and pointing accuracy of 4 μrad. This paves the way toward future strapdown applications with quantum sensors and highlights their potential as future inertial navigation units.
Ars Technica
“Too easy”—Midjourney tests dramatic new version of its AI image generator
On Saturday, AI image service Midjourney began alpha testing version 4 ("v4") of its text-to-image synthesis model, which is available for subscribers on its Discord server. The new model provides more detail than previously available on the service, inspiring some AI artists to remark that v4 almost makes it "too easy" to get high-quality results from simple prompts.
TIME Magazine Recognizes Aeva Aeries II 4D LiDAR as a Best Invention of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that its Aeries™ II 4D LiDAR™ sensor has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005499/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
This AI can harness sound to reveal the structure of unseen spaces
Imagine you’re walking through a series of rooms, circling closer and closer to a sound source, whether it’s music playing from a speaker or a person talking. The noise you hear as you move through this maze will distort and fluctuate based on where you are. Considering a scenario like this, a team of researchers from MIT and Carnegie Mellon University have been working on a model that can realistically depict how the sound around a listener changes as they move through a certain space. They published their work on this subject in a new preprint paper last week.
techeblog.com
LG Reveals the World’s First High-Resolution Stretchable Display That Can be Twisted Without Distortion
LG just revealed the world’s first high-resolution stretchable display that can not only be twisted without distortion, but also extended and folded. This 12-inch panel is the industry’s first to achieve 20% stretchability, a resolution of 100ppi, and full-color RGB, thus maximizing its potential for commercialization. In other...
Digital Trends
With swappable battery packs, this power station lets you take your juice to go
Runhood has announced a new kind of modular power station called the Rallye 600. This 600-watt station boasts the usual assortment of outputs, like two QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A slots, two 100W USB-C slots, two 800W AC plugs, and a 12-volt car outlet. The real kicker is that the two 324-watt-hour...
At ELECTRONICA, ITEN Present an Autonomous Asset Monitoring Solution Based on a 100µA.h Micro-Battery!
LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ITEN, the deep tech company, which just closed a financing round of 80M€ to become a key player in the manufacture of solid-state lithium-ion micro-batteries, shall take the opportunity of next ELECTRONICA exhibition to present a breakthrough in the way of powering autonomous embedded systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005719/en/ Ecofriendly and powerful soli-state micro-battery able to recharge in a few minutes. (Photo: ITEN)
Keysight Delivers USB4™ Version 2.0 Solutions to Optimize Design Performance and Ensure Standards Compliance
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new set of USB 80Gbps solutions that maximize the performance of USB designs and ensure compliance with the specifications implemented by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) standard to deliver accuracy and high signal fidelity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005741/en/ Keysight’s D9050USBC Transmitter Test Application (Graphic: Business Wire)
Control Engineering
SCARA robot technology benefits
A selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA) robot is designed for small part assembly and pick-and-place applications. SCARA robots excel in repeatability and accuracy. SCARA robots require a control system, which may house all the servo amplifiers, programming logic and functional safety. SCARA insights. A selective compliance articulated robot arm...
yankodesign.com
Air purification concept uses drone system for bigger spaces
Whether we’re in a pandemic or at the tail end of it, it’s important that we’re breathing in good air even when we’re indoors. Air purification systems have become a necessity, especially for spaces where a lot of people go in and out. Sometimes though just one stationary purifier will not be enough, whether it’s a small place or a big one. What if you could have a couple of air purifiers that can go around the room and do the job?
Is the Meta Quest Pro worth it? Discover if you should upgrade to Meta’s premium VR headset
Meta has dipped its toe into the more premium end of virtual reality with the new Quest Pro headset. It takes what they did so well with the Quest 2 and amped it up a lot combining VR with MR (mixed reality) to make this a headset you could use every day not just for fun but to get your work done as well.
This is what polka music sounds like on an accordion of two Commodore 64 computers
There are few pieces of computer history more iconic and, at one time, ubiquitous as the Commodore 64. Produced between 1982 and 1994, the C64 still holds the Guinness World Record for all-time bestselling desktop computer—but it’s probably pretty safe to say that of the roughly 12.5 million units sold, only two of them were subsequently programmed to become an adorable, 8-bit “accordion.”
ZDNet
Looking for a truly portable power station? The EcoFlow River 2 delivers grab-and-go power
Power banks have given way to power stations. And while I really like the colossal capacity offered by behemoths, such as the new Zendure SuperBase V, sometimes I want something I can grab quickly to take with me on a job or in an emergency. The EcoFlow River 2 fits...
Apple Insider
EcoFlow Delta 2 power station review: Power and ports aplenty
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Mid-size Portable power stations are abundant, but EcoFlow Delta 2 stands out with an industry-leading fast charge, high capacity, and 15 power ports. The EcoFlow Delta 2 is a medium-sized power station built with...
techeblog.com
MIT and Samsung Engineers Create Tetrahertz Camera That Could be Used for Airport Security
Engineers from MIT, the University of Minnesota, and Samsung have created an innovative, low-cost camera capable of detecting terahertz pulses rapidly. It can do so with high sensitivity and at room temperature and pressure, enabling the camera to simultaneously capture information about the orientation of the waves in real-time. Due to its higher sensitivity and speed, it could be used for industrial inspection, airport security, as well as communications in the future.
