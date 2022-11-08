Read full article on original website
Pasco to close government offices Thursday
Pasco County announced that government offices will be closed to the public Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day and will reopen Monday. Pasco County Public Transportation (GoPasco) will temporarily suspend fixed-route and paratransit bus services Thursday. Residential and commercial trash and recycling collection...
Pasco County issues local State of Emergency, opens shelter
The County Commission has issued a local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, allowing the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community, according to a news release. It is in effect for seven days unless renewed or rescinded.
‘We need to be civil’: Pasco County Schools proposes conduct policies for parents, staff after heated events
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - In some cases, passionate parents can get heated when addressing concerns with their child’s school and depending on how staff responds it could mean legal trouble for the district. It's why Pasco County Schools is proposing two new policies for addressing these types of scenarios.
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Polk County residents await Tropical Storm Nicole while waiting for Ian-related debris pickup
As claw trucks still circulate around Polk County picking up debris from Hurricane Ian, residents in inaccessible areas are preparing for a mess from Tropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane Nicole moving through Florida
Hurricane Nicole is expected to affect Hernando County starting Wednesday night and early Th…
Pinellas scrambles for fixes with many school buses still running late
Matthew Dworkin has some critical views about the Pinellas County school district’s student transportation system. His sixth-grade daughter has been “bus tardy” to school more often than not this year, and her performance is lagging as a result, the Gulfport dad said. His son’s bus often arrives at the pickup spot 35 minutes or more late, frequently without any notice despite the family having signed up for the “Bus Bulletin” alerts the district offers.
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
Hernando County declares local state of emergency
BROOKSVILLE – The county government has declared a local state of emergency, the county said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon. At 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicole was about 55 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 135 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving west at 13 mph.
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
Penny for Pasco tax renewed; Hernandez wins School Board race
Pasco County voters on Nov. 8 voted overwhelmingly to renew a referendum to extend the Penny for Pasco sales tax for another 15 years. The 1% tax, which has generated about $1 billion over the past 18 years, helps the school district pay for construction projects and the county government afford traffic improvements, among other expenses. Final vote tallies showed nearly 65% of voters backed another round of the tax.
Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco
More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
Family grows by four as Pasco County adoption day ceremony returns
“The more you adopt, the feeling gets bigger. And the kids add to it. And at the end of the day, I enjoy every second of it,” said Julio Rodriguez.
Lake Wales braces for Hurricane Nicole
This year Hurricane Ian brought more damage to the community, but residents say they aren't worried about Hurricane Nicole.
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
Lakeland’s new crown jewel: Bonnet Springs Park
LAKELAND, Fla. — Once an eyesore and unused, a blighted old rail yard in the middle of Lakeland is now a jewel of the community and being touted as the Central Park of Central Florida. Welcome to Bonnet Springs Park. On this episode of To The Point Already, Bay...
Pasco County man sentenced to life for killing three women in fatal Citrus County crash
A judge ordered a Pasco County man to serve three concurrent life sentences in prison for causing a vehicle collision on Christmas Eve 2019 in Citrus County that killed three women. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard sentenced Land O' Lakes 56-year-old Phillip Sawhill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at...
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
Hillsborough County's transportation tax referendum fails
The county asked voters if they would approve a 1% sales tax over the next 30 years to help fund transit and road improvements.
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakleand.
