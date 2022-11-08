ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
suncoastnews.com

Pasco to close government offices Thursday

Pasco County announced that government offices will be closed to the public Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day and will reopen Monday. Pasco County Public Transportation (GoPasco) will temporarily suspend fixed-route and paratransit bus services Thursday. Residential and commercial trash and recycling collection...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County issues local State of Emergency, opens shelter

The County Commission has issued a local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, allowing the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community, according to a news release. It is in effect for seven days unless renewed or rescinded.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pinellas scrambles for fixes with many school buses still running late

Matthew Dworkin has some critical views about the Pinellas County school district’s student transportation system. His sixth-grade daughter has been “bus tardy” to school more often than not this year, and her performance is lagging as a result, the Gulfport dad said. His son’s bus often arrives at the pickup spot 35 minutes or more late, frequently without any notice despite the family having signed up for the “Bus Bulletin” alerts the district offers.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County declares local state of emergency

BROOKSVILLE – The county government has declared a local state of emergency, the county said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon. At 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicole was about 55 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 135 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving west at 13 mph.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Penny for Pasco tax renewed; Hernandez wins School Board race

Pasco County voters on Nov. 8 voted overwhelmingly to renew a referendum to extend the Penny for Pasco sales tax for another 15 years. The 1% tax, which has generated about $1 billion over the past 18 years, helps the school district pay for construction projects and the county government afford traffic improvements, among other expenses. Final vote tallies showed nearly 65% of voters backed another round of the tax.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco

More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Lakeland’s new crown jewel: Bonnet Springs Park

LAKELAND, Fla. — Once an eyesore and unused, a blighted old rail yard in the middle of Lakeland is now a jewel of the community and being touted as the Central Park of Central Florida. Welcome to Bonnet Springs Park. On this episode of To The Point Already, Bay...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy