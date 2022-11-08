Community Supper at the Broadway: Friendsgiving to support Greater Boston Food Bank

Inspired by home-cooked meals enjoyed at the family table, The Broadway is back with another Community Supper! Enjoy a multi-course meal with profits going to a local charity or neighborhood organization!

Not only will you be enjoying a delicious home-style meal with other neighborhood residents, but you’ll also be supporting a local non-profit! It’s a win/win!

The month’s Community Supper will take place on Tuesday, November 22nd at 6:30pm with a Friendsgiving theme. Dinner will come with four Thanksgiving-inspired courses paired with 4 varieties of wines. All proceeds will go to the Greater Boston Food Bank!

You can purchase your tickets here!