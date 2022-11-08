ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Community Supper at the Broadway: Friendsgiving to support Greater Boston Food Bank

Caught in Southie
 2 days ago

Inspired by home-cooked meals enjoyed at the family table, The Broadway is back with another Community Supper! Enjoy a multi-course meal with profits going to a local charity or neighborhood organization!

Not only will you be enjoying a delicious home-style meal with other neighborhood residents, but you’ll also be supporting a local non-profit! It’s a win/win!

The month’s Community Supper will take place on Tuesday, November 22nd at 6:30pm with a Friendsgiving theme. Dinner will come with four Thanksgiving-inspired courses paired with 4 varieties of wines. All proceeds will go to the Greater Boston Food Bank!

You can purchase your tickets here!

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

