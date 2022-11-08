Ashland's Stone Lutheran Church partners in Hurricane Ian relief effort

MOUNT VERNON -- All three countywide levies passed Tuesday in Knox County's general election, according to final, unofficial results from the Board of Elections. Knox Public Health passed its 1-mill replacement levy to fund an array of local services, including immunizations, environmental health inspections, health education and more. Levy dollars will account for nearly 20% of the health department's budget over the next five years.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO