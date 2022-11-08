Ashland's Stone Lutheran Church partners in Hurricane Ian relief effort

Read full article on original website
Schlumberger says no to using Cooper name for industrial park
MOUNT VERNON — After two years of discussing Cooper Progress Park with Schlumberger officials, Knox County Land Bank President Jeff Gottke was stunned to learn the complex has to come up with a new name. The 47-acre industrial complex will now be known as Heartland Commerce Park.
Four area volleyball players earn All-Ohio honors
GALION — Ella Payne wasn’t just the best setter in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. The Galion senior was among the best in the state.
9 more Amish from Ashland County plead 'no contest' to state buggy law violations
ASHLAND — Nine Amish people, including two women, pleaded no contest to violating Ohio’s new buggy law before a judge at Ashland Municipal Court on Tuesday. Abraham Hershberger, David Mast, Mosie Shetler, Levi P. Gingerich, Enos Miller, Levi L. Gingerich, Lizzie L. Hershberger, Fannie E. Hershberger and Mahlon J. Swartzentruber each stood before Ashland Municipal Court Judge John Good without the representation of an attorney.
Danville school levy appears to have failed
DANVILLE — Danville voters denied the school district's 3-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy by the slimmest of margins on Tuesday, according to final, unofficial results from the Knox and Holmes County Boards of Election. In Knox County, the totals included 573 for the levy's approval, while 581 voted against...
All 3 countywide levies pass in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- All three countywide levies passed Tuesday in Knox County's general election, according to final, unofficial results from the Board of Elections. Knox Public Health passed its 1-mill replacement levy to fund an array of local services, including immunizations, environmental health inspections, health education and more. Levy dollars will account for nearly 20% of the health department's budget over the next five years.
Centerburg resident concerned about traffic and traffic patterns
CENTERBURG — As a school bus driver, Centerburg resident Donald James notices things other drivers might not. At Centerburg's village council meeting on Monday, he related a few of those things to council members.
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 8
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed the following reports after their respective shifts on Nov. 8.
