Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
NASDAQ
Photronics (PLAB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.04, changing hands as high as $18.28 per share. Photronics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
CSWI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.14, changing hands as low as $115.89 per share. CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
NASDAQ
HGV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.30, changing hands as high as $44.03 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Shares of D Now Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $62.26 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
iShares U.S. Financial Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IYG
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.96, changing hands as high as $166.93 per share. iShares U.S. Financial Services shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNPS
In trading on Thursday, shares of Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $313.54, changing hands as high as $314.36 per share. Synopsys Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, ESPR, DVN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 12,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Why Shares in AAON Surged for Another Week
Shares in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) were up by 16.6% in the week to Thursday afternoon. The more significant part of the move comes down to its third-quarter earnings released at the start of the week. AAON's earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 came...
Comments / 0