2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Photronics (PLAB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.04, changing hands as high as $18.28 per share. Photronics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Shares of D Now Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $62.26 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
FNDX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of the FNDX ETF (Symbol: FNDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.45, changing hands as high as $54.75 per share. FNDX shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
PNW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.42, changing hands as high as $72.52 per share. Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
Dover Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DOV
In trading on Thursday, shares of Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $136.94, changing hands as high as $137.42 per share. Dover Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
Why Sea Limited, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Rocketed Higher Thursday
If there's one issue that has characterized 2022, it's no doubt runaway inflation. Many had hoped that the latest government data would show inflationary pressures starting to ease. When the report dropped Thursday morning, it was exactly what investors had hoped for, sparking a broad market rally. With that as...
Why Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Are Surging This Week
Shares in aerostructure manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) soared by 22% in the week to Thursday afternoon. Shareholders in the company received two pieces of positive news in the week. The second is easily understood because it impacted most of the market on Thursday. Softer-than-expected inflation raised hopes that interest...
