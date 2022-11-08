Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

