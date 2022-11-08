ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wogx.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million

Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Surveying Hurricane Nicole aftermath with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood

In his 17 years in Volusia County serving in law enforcement, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he has never seen the scale of damage in the county that has been caused by Hurricane Nicole. In a one-on-one with FOX 35's Luanne Sorrell, he expressed pride in how law enforcement officers came together to assist their communities.
Orlando's Peyton Compton honors mother in representing Team USA

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are not too many players on Team USA Hockey that come from right here in Central Florida. But on her way to representing her country, Orlando's own Peyton Compton got her start at the RDV Sportsplex after going with friends to a birthday party. "It was...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
PLANT CITY, FL

