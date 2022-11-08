Nov. 10, 2022 — At this year’s Supercomputing 2022 Conference in Dallas, TX, teams of high school and undergraduate students will forgo rest, block out their everyday lives, and push through to compete in the field of high performance computing (HPC). And NERSC HPC Consultant Steve Leak will be there the whole time, overseeing them as the chair of the SC22 Student Cluster Competition.

