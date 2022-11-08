ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPCwire

Gauss Centre for Supercomputing Highlights SC22 Presence

After a two-year in-person absence, the three centres comprising the Gauss Centre for Supercomputing (GCS) will return to the SC22 conference, taking place Nov. 13-18 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The conference brings together high-performance computing (HPC) experts from around the globe for a week of presentations, discussions, exhibitions, and more.
SC22 Student Cluster Competition Goes Hybrid with Chair Steve Leak

Nov. 10, 2022 — At this year’s Supercomputing 2022 Conference in Dallas, TX, teams of high school and undergraduate students will forgo rest, block out their everyday lives, and push through to compete in the field of high performance computing (HPC). And NERSC HPC Consultant Steve Leak will be there the whole time, overseeing them as the chair of the SC22 Student Cluster Competition.
CXL Consortium Set to Present and Showcase Technology Demonstrations at SC’22 in Dallas, TX

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 10, 2022 — The CXL Consortium, an industry standards body dedicated to advancing Compute Express Link (CXL) technology will be hosting a booth (#2838) at the annual Supercomputing event, SC’22, taking place November 14-17 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX. Member companies AMD, Astera Labs, Elastics.cloud, Intel, IntelliProp, MemVerge, Microchip, Rambus, Samsung, Synopsys, UnifabriX, and Xconn Technologies will be providing CXL technology demonstrations.
Ethernet Alliance Champions Multivendor Interoperability at SC22

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 9, 2022 — The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced its participation in SC22, the international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis. The theme of SC22 is “HPC Accelerates,” highlighting entirely new...
Exascale Computing Project Details SC22 Participation

Nov. 9, 2022 — Researchers associated with the Department of Energy’s Exascale Computing Project will participate in the 34th annual Supercomputing Conference (SC22), which will be held both virtually and at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center Dallas on November 13–18. All the daily schedule listings are Central...
