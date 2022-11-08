(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...

