Sandusky, MI

MLive

Neeley, Weaver and Flint voters waiting for results in race for mayor

FLINT, MI -- On an election night that promised a long wait for unofficial results, no one is waiting longer than voters in Flint and the city’s candidates for mayor. As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, none of the city’s 54 precincts had been counted, leaving Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver, and their supporters to brew another cup of coffee or wait for at least some of the results tomorrow morning.
FLINT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig

There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
MARINE CITY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County results: Hackel wins 4th term as executive; GOP keeps commission majority

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel won a fourth four-year term in office as the county's top elected official while the county Board of Commissioners will keep its Republican majority, according to unofficial election results Wednesday. Hackel, 60, a Democrat from Macomb Township, won with 61.5% of the vote against Republican Nicholyn Brandenburg, a former county commissioner who is in her mid-70s, who received 38.5% of the vote with all of the county's 343 precincts reporting. Hackel was...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac

The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
ALGONAC, MI
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student

The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
BROWN CITY, MI

