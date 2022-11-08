Read full article on original website
Neeley, Weaver and Flint voters waiting for results in race for mayor
FLINT, MI -- On an election night that promised a long wait for unofficial results, no one is waiting longer than voters in Flint and the city’s candidates for mayor. As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, none of the city’s 54 precincts had been counted, leaving Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver, and their supporters to brew another cup of coffee or wait for at least some of the results tomorrow morning.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig
There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
Macomb County results: Hackel wins 4th term as executive; GOP keeps commission majority
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel won a fourth four-year term in office as the county's top elected official while the county Board of Commissioners will keep its Republican majority, according to unofficial election results Wednesday. Hackel, 60, a Democrat from Macomb Township, won with 61.5% of the vote against Republican Nicholyn Brandenburg, a former county commissioner who is in her mid-70s, who received 38.5% of the vote with all of the county's 343 precincts reporting. Hackel was...
Michigan county hiring Jan. 6 attendee for poll worker training 'alarming and chilling': secretary of state
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson claimed outside influencers are "certainly" going to attempt disrupting election processes during an interview with WDET.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac
The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Hayman is new mayor in Marysville; Kindsvater out in St. Clair; Repp reelected in PH
A handful of fresh faces will be joining those of a number of incumbents at city council tables in Marysville, St. Clair and Port Huron an on the county board of commissioners following the Nov. 8 election. New mayor in Marysville; Deising loses. In Marysville, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Macomb County Commissioners
Voters in Michigan will decide who will make up the new Macomb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted.
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State senate re-districting shakes up 2022 races in Districts 25 & 26
With new district lines finalized at the end of 2021 and officially going into effect January 2023, area campaigns have had to adjust to the changes, such as in the races for state senate districts 25 and 26. Despite losing part of St. Clair County and gaining some of Tuscola,...
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
fox2detroit.com
'A bloodbath': State Republicans lick their wounds after Blue wave result
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The day after coming up short in state races from the top of the ticket on down, Michigan Republicans were set to meet at Johnny Black's Public House in Orion Township. Some Republicans who spoke to FOX 2 about why the Democrats won big, cited the...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
A department in mourning: Funeral arrangements announced for late Shelby Twp. Police Sergeant Dan Kammerzell
It will be a ceremony in honor of life and selfless service for a highly decorated police officer who died suddenly while on duty in Macomb County on Saturday.
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student
The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this month
A popular discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Michigan this month. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a great deal on clothing and home goods, Marshalls is the place for you.
