Read full article on original website
Related
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Former Student and Ex-Husband Vili Fualaau Welcomes Baby No. 3: Details
Girl dad. Vili Fualaau, known for his inappropriate relationship with his former teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, welcomed baby No. 3, daughter Georgia Fualaau announced on her private Instagram page. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by...
This Therapist And Mom Is Going Viral On TikTok For Sharing How To Spot Anxiety In Kids, And As A Former Anxious Kid, She's 100% Correct
"The first step in helping your kids to manage their anxiety is to help them understand what they're feeling when they're feeling it — which means you have to recognize that they're anxious."
Comments / 0