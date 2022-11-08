ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas home to America’s 1st & 4th best-ranked coffee shops: report

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHtyR_0j39qvkd00

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s good to be the best and while sports are on top of the minds of many who root for the Dallas Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs, being the top in a specific food or beverage in the entire country is really something to brag about.

Big 7 Travel released a report of the 50 best coffee shops in the country and two Texas spots made the list in a big way. Sure, being mentioned in the top 50 is fun and all, but getting listed in the top five with one of those shops occupying the top spot is as keen as a coffee bean.

So, aside from bragging about Texas, we are talking coffee because Tuesday, November 8 is National Cappuccino Day! “Phone a friend and invite them to coffee. Catch up on life as you sip your daily dose of caffeine from a warm mug. What could be better? A second cappuccino,” NationalToday said.

Here are the two coffee shops in the Lone Star State that made the list:

  • No. 1 Try Hard Coffee – Austin, Texas

“In a city that takes its coffee as seriously as Austin, it’s hard to stand out. But Try Hard makes it look easy, with some of the best brews (and beats) in the country. As well as the usual menu stalwarts, there are seasonal drinks too, like the ‘Chai Rider’ and the ‘Campfire Milkshake’,” the report said.

  • No. 4 The Berni Bean – Dallas, Texas

“For a slice of Costa Rica without the air mileage, hotfoot to Berni Bean in Downtown Dallas. It opened less than two years ago but it’s been 150 years in the making, rooted in generations-old coffeemaking culture,” the report said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westloaded

Five Good Reasons to Make the Relocation to Texas

Are you making arrangements for a relocation to the Lone Star State? It's not a bad idea. Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States, and it's not hard to see why. The year-round pleasant climate, cultural diversity, and cosmopolitan atmosphere draw many visitors. Population projections from the United States Census Bureau for December 2021 suggest that Texas's population increased by 1.1% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. The population increased by 310,288 over that time, bringing the total to 29,527,941.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

27 Austin Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go

The holiday season continues, wrapping up Halloween, Austinites and those visiting the Austin area are now thinking about their next great meal for Thanksgiving. However, many folks would prefer not to have the pressure of cooking up a beautiful turkey and all the trimmings. Those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year won’t have any issues with given the number of Austin restaurants that celebrate the occasion.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy