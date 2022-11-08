Texas home to America’s 1st & 4th best-ranked coffee shops: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s good to be the best and while sports are on top of the minds of many who root for the Dallas Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs, being the top in a specific food or beverage in the entire country is really something to brag about.

Big 7 Travel released a report of the 50 best coffee shops in the country and two Texas spots made the list in a big way. Sure, being mentioned in the top 50 is fun and all, but getting listed in the top five with one of those shops occupying the top spot is as keen as a coffee bean.

So, aside from bragging about Texas, we are talking coffee because Tuesday, November 8 is National Cappuccino Day! “Phone a friend and invite them to coffee. Catch up on life as you sip your daily dose of caffeine from a warm mug. What could be better? A second cappuccino,” NationalToday said.

Here are the two coffee shops in the Lone Star State that made the list:

No. 1 Try Hard Coffee – Austin, Texas

“In a city that takes its coffee as seriously as Austin, it’s hard to stand out. But Try Hard makes it look easy, with some of the best brews (and beats) in the country. As well as the usual menu stalwarts, there are seasonal drinks too, like the ‘Chai Rider’ and the ‘Campfire Milkshake’,” the report said.

No. 4 The Berni Bean – Dallas, Texas

“For a slice of Costa Rica without the air mileage, hotfoot to Berni Bean in Downtown Dallas. It opened less than two years ago but it’s been 150 years in the making, rooted in generations-old coffeemaking culture,” the report said.

