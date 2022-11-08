Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
theregistrysocal.com
Luminate Data Signs 14,114 SQFT Office Sublease in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, November 10, 2022 – Affirming its ability to help a client successfully mitigate its lease obligation, JLL announced today that Luminate Data has signed a 14,114-square-foot sublease at 5670 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Luminate Data will use the space as the new office for the growth of its business.
theregistrysocal.com
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
theregistrysocal.com
Charing Cross Partners Places 107,706 SQFT Shopping Center Up For Sale in Torrance
Charing Cross Partners is placing up for sale a 107,706 square foot shopping center in Torrance. A listing for the property from Newmark shows the property, South Bay Village, is a fully occupied shopping center located at 19330 Hawthorne Blvd. While Newmark did not disclose guidance pricing for the property,...
theregistrysocal.com
Three Development Sites in Palmdale Totaling 23 Acres Sell for $7.25MM
PALMDALE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield has advised the sale of three undeveloped land sites totaling ±22.75 acres in Palmdale, California. Located in Antelope Valley between 10th St West and Highway 14, the trio of properties are part of the Palmdale Trade and Commerce Center. P&L Realty, LLC acquired the sites for a combined $7.25 million from SYCG-MGP Palmdale I LLC.
theregistrysocal.com
Dunleer Acquires 11 Industrial Buildings Totaling 43,414 SQFT for $8MM in Upland
Los Angeles, CA, November 9, 2022 – Dunleer, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment and development firm, today announced it has acquired 11 industrial buildings totaling 43,414-square-feet situated on three separate parcels across 3.13 acres at 928, 1004 and 1024 9th Street in Upland, CA. Dunleer paid $8 million for the well-located infill assets within the Inland Empire West submarket of San Bernardino County.
theregistrysocal.com
Stockbridge Pays $20MM for Five Acre Industrial Site in Montclair
San Francisco-based investment company Stockbridge is expanding its presence in Southern California, with the recent purchase of an industrial property in the Inland Empire. In a deal that closed in late October, the company purchased a 5.02-acre industrial site for $20 million. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Ronald C. Willemsen, according to public records.
theregistrysocal.com
Jamison Properties’ 120-Unit Koreatown Project Moves Forward
Jamison Service’s 120-unit apartment project along Manhattan Place will move forward following the city’s rejection of an appeal on the project in a meeting late last month. The appeal for the project came from the Coalition for Equitable Westlake/MacArthur Park and was based on environmental impacts but was ultimately denied due to a lack of evidence, according to city documents.
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Eater
This Stunning West LA Newcomer Is Tucked Into the Top Floor of a Historic Wine Shop
A group of LA restaurant veterans quietly opened Wine House Kitchen in late September directly above West LA’s 47-year-old wine shop Wine House, which is owned by the Knight family. Located a few blocks from bustling Sawtelle Japantown, the restaurant boasts some unique vibes on an industrial stretch of Cotner Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.
theregistrysocal.com
Logistics Property Company Closes $1.8B Industrial Real Estate Fund, Plans 341,000 SQFT Development in San Bernardino
CHICAGO – Logistics Property Company, LLC (“LPC”) closed its second develop-to-core fund, LPC Logistics Venture Two LP, (“Venture II”) with total equity commitments of $1.8 billion from several global institutional investors and co-investment by LPC. To date, 35 percent of the fund has been allocated...
theregistrysocal.com
Office Specialist Brian Dunne Joins Kidder Mathews in El Segundo
Los Angeles, Calif. (November 9, 2022) – Kidder Mathews is pleased to welcome office specialist Brian Dunne to our El Segundo location as Vice President. Dunne brings over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate. Before joining Kidder Mathews, Dunne was President and CEO of Future Capital, Inc.,...
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
A day after voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election, the outcomes of some Los Angeles city government races remained unclear, and many candidates in the local community were awaiting more concrete results. On Nov. 9, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
nomadlawyer.org
Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
Eater
A New Dive Bar Brings ‘The Bear’ Vibes and Italian Beef Sandwiches to West LA
Fresh off the popularity of FX’s The Bear, a new bar will serve up some serious Windy City vibes to West LA — including, yes, those Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Tiny’s Hi-Dive, from the owners of the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen in Santa Monica, opens its doors tomorrow at 12012 West Pico Boulevard in the former Arsenal space.
KMPH.com
4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California
The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
