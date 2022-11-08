Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
12 San Antonio restaurants for delicious crispy fried chicken
Do you like yours spicy or sweet?
flicksandfood.com
Pearl’s Favorite Italian Hangout Spot is Now Doing a Full Lunch Service
Pearl’s Favorite Italian Restaurant is Introducing a Full-Service Lunch this Week After Chef Robbie Nowlin’s Success Reimagining the Restaurant’s Dinner Menu Earlier this Fall. This week, Pearl’s favorite Italian hangout spot — Arrosta — will introduce a robust full-service lunch for diners craving classic “Comfort Italian” dishes...
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
tejanonation.net
The Latin Breed to record first-ever live album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in San Antonio on Nov. 23
Iconic band The Latin Breed plan to finish recording their first-ever live concert album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in downtown San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, November 23. The original plan was to record the live concert album during a performance at the Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer but was delayed by weather at the outdoor venue.
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its third store in San Antonio. Sprout's, known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements, currently has over 370 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
Comedian Chris Rock comes to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for weekend of shows
Rock is topical in his comedy — particularly on the matter of race — but also adds an engaging autobiographical element by talking about his formative years.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
KSAT 12
Free family-friendly festival and welcome walk to take place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The second annual Welcome Walk & Festival will take place in San Antonio on Saturday. The free festival celebrates the journey and cultural heritage of immigrants and refugees who have made San Antonio their home. “For more than 300 years, San Antonio has been a city...
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
KENS 5
20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
cbs19.tv
'We didn't go away empty handed' | Texas Lottery Commission reveals $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Houston
SAN ANTONIO — Texas may not have sold the winning Powerball ticket of $2.04 billion, but state lottery officials say a convenience store in Houston sold a ticket worth $1 million. “We didn’t go away empty handed. We did have one winner of the second-tier prize, a cool $1...
Enchanting light trail opens this week at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Get into the holiday spirit, San Antonio.
The best internet providers in San Antonio
We evaluate ISPs based on local availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service.
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
Comments / 2