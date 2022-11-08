DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)

