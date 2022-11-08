ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

flicksandfood.com

Pearl’s Favorite Italian Hangout Spot is Now Doing a Full Lunch Service

Pearl’s Favorite Italian Restaurant is Introducing a Full-Service Lunch this Week After Chef Robbie Nowlin’s Success Reimagining the Restaurant’s Dinner Menu Earlier this Fall. This week, Pearl’s favorite Italian hangout spot — Arrosta — will introduce a robust full-service lunch for diners craving classic “Comfort Italian” dishes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tejanonation.net

The Latin Breed to record first-ever live album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in San Antonio on Nov. 23

Iconic band The Latin Breed plan to finish recording their first-ever live concert album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in downtown San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, November 23. The original plan was to record the live concert album during a performance at the Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer but was delayed by weather at the outdoor venue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio

DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

