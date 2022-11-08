Read full article on original website
AdWeek
How King Is Growing Candy Crush Through Creator Partnerships
Gaming publisher King, the company behind mobile phenomenon Candy Crush, will build its use of creators, alongside its YouTube and TikTok strategies, as its focus on creating "niche communities" grows.
Peloton co-founder John Foley launches business selling custom rugs directly to consumers
Several other Peloton alums, including two co-founders, are joining Foley in the venture, called Ernesta, which has raised $25 million in funding.
TechCrunch
Next acquires Made.com’s brand and IP as the online furniture retailer enters administration
While Made.com had revealed that it was in discussions with potential buyers, nothing materialized in time and the company ceased taking new orders in late October, with none of the interested parties able to “meet the necessary timetable” for closing a deal. However, news did emerge today that Made.com’s domain names, intellectual property and brand have been acquired by Next, a multinational retailer with physical and online stores substantively in the U.K.
AdWeek
Pinterest Taps Xanthe Wells as VP of Creative
Xanthe Wells joined Pinterest as vice president of creative, where she will lead all concepting, content, creative, design, experiential...
How To Build an Iconic Brand: Techniques Learned From Successful Brands
Your message is key, whether you're trying to build a global brand or just staying laser-focused on developing a local market.
AdWeek
Google Details Global Rollout of Target Frequency for YouTube
Showing the same ads to the same people over and over benefits neither the advertisers nor the viewers, and Google's global rollout of target...
AdWeek
Sandie Hawkins Takes Over Ecommerce Channel TikTok Shop in US
TikTok is doing some shuffling in its upper ranks for North America, shifting general manager of North America, global business solutions Sandie Hawkins to head of ecommerce channel TikTok Shop in the U.S., with president of global business solutions Blake Chandlee handling Hawkins' former duties on an interim basis.
AdWeek
Carrefour and Publicis Launch Retail Media Venture
Following a pandemic-induced boom, retailers are securing an increasingly bigger billing on brands' media plans. According to BCG Partners, the global retail media market is set to hit $100 billion by 2026, capturing 25% of all digital ad spend.
AdWeek
Brands in the Metaverse Right Now Are Writing the Rulebook
It’s no secret that the metaverse presents exciting opportunities. But it also comes with critical challenges. While the reality of converging our physical and digital worlds is still in its infancy, glimpses are emerging into what the metaverse may look like, how people will use it, and the opportunities it will unleash in the months and years to come.
Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group
HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Brandy Alexander from Icon Commerce
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
What Does Brand Value Amount To in 2022? About $3 Trillion
The economy has only gotten more volatile over the past year, but one thing appears certain: Major brands saw their cumulative value increase substantially in 2022. Specifically, the top 100 brands ranked by Interbrands’ annual report topped $3 trillion for the first time in the 22 years the global consultancy has been calculating major marketers’ worth.
Lenzing Upgrades E-Branding Service Platform
Lenzing Group released a suite of new features on its Lenzing E-Branding Service platform that is now available across textile brands Tencel and Lenzing Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel. Users will be able to use the new features—Artwork Approval, Fiber Blending Quick Check Tool, Onboarding Tool, E-Branding Master Class and E-Branding Helpdesk—to enhance transparency across the value chain. The new features also complement existing services, such as fiber certification, application for product licenses and branding materials. “Since the introduction of Lenzing E-Branding Service in 2018, we have been on a mission to pioneer the digitalization of value chain management,” said...
AdWeek
Meta Eliminates Over 11,000 Jobs, Marking First Layoffs in Its 18-Year History
The significant layoffs that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned of during the company's third-quarter-2022 earnings call in October have...
hospitalitytech.com
Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform
Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to RAPP’s Emerging Leaders Program
This is part of Adweek's series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. RAPP Worldwide, part of Omnicom Group, is...
Print Magazine
Zaad Farms Celebrates Food and Agriculture with a New Brand Identity
More than just keeping us alive, food is an integral part of being human. It’s representative of traditions, celebrations, and moments of joy. Food has the power to bring people together to share memories and special holidays. And while it’s delightful to celebrate over food, it’s also important to celebrate where our food comes from.
Kontoor ‘Opportunistically’ Rolling Out Retail Concepts
Unprecedented inflation, lockdowns in China, and retailers “aggressively rebalanc[ing] their inventory positioning” weighed on Kontoor Brands’ third quarter ended Oct. 1, 2022. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company’s revenue period was $607 million, a 7 percent decrease from $652 million over the same period in the prior year. Despite the hurdles, emerging categories and channels including new brick-and-mortar concepts are proving to be brand-building opportunities for the Wrangler and Lee owner. The company, which relocated its European headquarters from Belgium to Switzerland during the quarter, opened a dual Lee/Wrangler store in Berlin offering denim fans an immersive experience that underscores the brands’ combined “200-plus years...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Hemro Group rebrands corporate identity for new era of growth
Hemro Group operates the Mahlkönig, Ditting, Anfim and HeyCafé coffee brands | Photo credit: Hemro Group. Switzerland-based Hemro Group has rebranded its corporate identity as it embarks on a new era of growth for its four coffee grinder brands. The new corporate identity features a new modern and...
Essence
Sneaker Retailer SNIPES Aims For Design Inclusivity Through ‘Young Geniuses’ Program
The brand launched its Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab program in Atlanta. SNIPES wants to make footwear design more accessible and inclusive for youth from underserved communities. It is what prompted the sneaker and streetwear retailer to launch the SNIPES Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab in Atlanta, GA. For the occasion, the...
