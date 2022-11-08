The newly expanded Senate Democratic caucus will return President Steve Fenberg to the dais when the Colorado legislature returns to session in January. The 23-member caucus on Thursday nominated Fenberg to continue in the role the took up last session following the departure of former Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, for a position in the Biden administration. The nomination will next need to be confirmed by the full Senate when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO