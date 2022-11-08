ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winners, losers abound in aftermath of Colorado vote | ELECTION 2022

Candidates and ballot measures aren't the only winners and losers in an election. The decisive vote in Colorado on Nov. 8 yielded plenty of both varieties. As the dust settles from the state's 2022 general election, some obvious winners and losers have emerged. Here's a look at a few of them.
NOONAN | Following the money of the 2022 election

Colorado’s total election season expenditures reached $159.27 million as of Nov. 8 according to Secretary of State reports from candidates and various campaign committees. That amount covers candidates and ballot initiatives. It’s instructive to know who collected the money and who spent it. Coloradans should thank Wine in...
Polis appoints Rep.-elect Don Wilson for House District 19

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday appointed Republican Rep.-elect Don Wilson of Monument to finish out the unexpired term of Republican Rep. Tim Geitner of Falcon. Geitner, who represented House District 19 for two terms, chose not to run for a third term, stating in February he wanted to spend more time with his sons, who are home-schooled. He served as Assistant Minority Leader in the 2021 and 2022 sessions, but resigned in October.
Meet Mike Lynch, Colorado House minority leader

The Colorado House Republican Caucus elected Rep. Mike Lynch to serve as minority leader of the state House of Representatives on Thursday. Lynch, R-Wellington, was first elected to the House in 2020 and won his bid for reelection on Tuesday. His second of potentially four two-year terms is set to expire in 2025. He currently serves on the Judiciary Committee, Statutory Revision Committee and Business Affairs and Labor Committee.
Magic mushroom ballot measure on verge of passing | ELECTION 2022

Colorado voters are poised to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms, the early and unofficial election returns on Wednesday afternoon show. The proposition so far has captured 51.4% of the vote as of Thursday. The early vote count stood at 1,037,130 for and 980,392 against. If passed by voters, Prop...
Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives

Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old...
BREAKING: Lauren Boebert overtakes Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd CD

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has now overtaken the small lead that Democrat Adam Frisch earlier maintained. As of 10:30 a.m., Boebert has 157,743 votes to Frisch's 157,357 in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. "Winning," Boebert declared on Twitter. Frisch consistently led Boebert throughout Tuesday night's tally, but the race had...
Colorado House Democrats postpone leadership elections awaiting election results

The House Democratic caucus postponed its scheduled leadership elections Thursday after the race for Speaker of the House became dependent upon the votes of candidates who haven't officially won their races yet. The caucus convened with 46 members who are all currently winning their House races. However, House Speaker Alec...
Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wins re-election | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Democrat Dave Young will serve a second four-year term as Colorado State Treasurer, unofficial election results show. Young is leading against his Republican challenger, former state Rep. Lang Sias, in a 52.58% to 44.34% vote as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Associated Press declared Young the winner just after midnight on Wednesday.
Colorado's 2022 ballot returns only 16,000 short of 2018 turnout

Colorado's ballot returns for the 2022 election hit more than 2.5 million, nearly reaching voter turnout during the 2018 midterm election after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2,550,784 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That is exactly 16,000 ballots short of the 2,566,784 ballots that were cast in Colorado in 2018.
Steve Fenberg to return as state Senate president

The newly expanded Senate Democratic caucus will return President Steve Fenberg to the dais when the Colorado legislature returns to session in January. The 23-member caucus on Thursday nominated Fenberg to continue in the role the took up last session following the departure of former Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, for a position in the Biden administration. The nomination will next need to be confirmed by the full Senate when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
Brittany Pettersen defeats Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th CD | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Democrat Brittany Pettersen has defeated Republican Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The candidates were vying to represent the Jefferson County-based district, which has been represented since 2007 by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, the Arvada Democrat who announced in January that he isn't seeking another term.
Democrats poised to expand state Senate majority | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Based on the latest unofficial returns from Wednesday morning, state Senate Democrats appear to have built upon their advantage, taking two seats from incumbent Republicans. Going into Tuesday's election, Democrats held a 21-14 advantage, which improved after Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, announced last August he would switch parties. Redistricting last...
CU Board of Regents | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

The Democratic majority on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents is poised to remain the same, based on Tuesday night’s unofficial election results. Four seats are up for grabs in the regents elections. Republican Mark VanDriel appears to have nabbed the seat assigned to the state’s new...
