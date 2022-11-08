Read full article on original website
Winners, losers abound in aftermath of Colorado vote | ELECTION 2022
Candidates and ballot measures aren't the only winners and losers in an election. The decisive vote in Colorado on Nov. 8 yielded plenty of both varieties. As the dust settles from the state's 2022 general election, some obvious winners and losers have emerged. Here's a look at a few of them.
NOONAN | Following the money of the 2022 election
Colorado’s total election season expenditures reached $159.27 million as of Nov. 8 according to Secretary of State reports from candidates and various campaign committees. That amount covers candidates and ballot initiatives. It’s instructive to know who collected the money and who spent it. Coloradans should thank Wine in...
Polis appoints Rep.-elect Don Wilson for House District 19
Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday appointed Republican Rep.-elect Don Wilson of Monument to finish out the unexpired term of Republican Rep. Tim Geitner of Falcon. Geitner, who represented House District 19 for two terms, chose not to run for a third term, stating in February he wanted to spend more time with his sons, who are home-schooled. He served as Assistant Minority Leader in the 2021 and 2022 sessions, but resigned in October.
ELECTION 2022 | Colorado now a solidly blue state as Democrats easily sweep key races
Democrats retained all statewide offices and maintained control of the state House and Senate in a sweeping performance that stood in stark contrast to close races elsewhere in the country. Colorado's "blue" hue confirmed what many suspected all along – Democrats are now deeply entrenched as the favored party in...
Meet Mike Lynch, Colorado House minority leader
The Colorado House Republican Caucus elected Rep. Mike Lynch to serve as minority leader of the state House of Representatives on Thursday. Lynch, R-Wellington, was first elected to the House in 2020 and won his bid for reelection on Tuesday. His second of potentially four two-year terms is set to expire in 2025. He currently serves on the Judiciary Committee, Statutory Revision Committee and Business Affairs and Labor Committee.
Congressional incumbents in Colorado's safe seats cruise to reelection | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
On a night when all eyes are on a handful of competitive races for Colorado congressional seats, five of the state's incumbent lawmakers cruised toward reelection with convincing margins. On the Democratic side, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Jason Crow posted big vote totals over their challengers after...
Magic mushroom ballot measure on verge of passing | ELECTION 2022
Colorado voters are poised to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms, the early and unofficial election returns on Wednesday afternoon show. The proposition so far has captured 51.4% of the vote as of Thursday. The early vote count stood at 1,037,130 for and 980,392 against. If passed by voters, Prop...
Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives
Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old...
Hundreds come to state Capitol to honor House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
There were maybe as many laughs as tears, as hundreds came to the state Capitol on Thursday for a memorial service honoring the life of the late Hugh McKean of Loveland — the House Minority Leader who died on Oct. 30 at age 55. McKean's remains lain in state...
BREAKING: Lauren Boebert overtakes Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd CD
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has now overtaken the small lead that Democrat Adam Frisch earlier maintained. As of 10:30 a.m., Boebert has 157,743 votes to Frisch's 157,357 in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. "Winning," Boebert declared on Twitter. Frisch consistently led Boebert throughout Tuesday night's tally, but the race had...
Colorado House Democrats postpone leadership elections awaiting election results
The House Democratic caucus postponed its scheduled leadership elections Thursday after the race for Speaker of the House became dependent upon the votes of candidates who haven't officially won their races yet. The caucus convened with 46 members who are all currently winning their House races. However, House Speaker Alec...
Colorado Election updates | Associated Press calls races for Colorado incumbents, Pettersen retains CD7 for Dems
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the...
Jared Polis beats Heidi Ganahl in Colorado's gubernatorial race | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Colorado voters reelected Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to a second term over Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, according to an AP projection Tuesday night. Polis declared victory just before 8 p.m. Polis, a former five-term congressman from Boulder, and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, were leading Ganahl, a University...
Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wins re-election | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democrat Dave Young will serve a second four-year term as Colorado State Treasurer, unofficial election results show. Young is leading against his Republican challenger, former state Rep. Lang Sias, in a 52.58% to 44.34% vote as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Associated Press declared Young the winner just after midnight on Wednesday.
Jena Griswold wins second term as Colorado Secretary of State | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democrat Jena Griswold is headed for a second term, handily defeating her Republican opponent, former Jeffco Clerk Pam Anderson, the unofficial election returns on Tuesday night show. The Associated Press called the race in favor of the incumbent short after 10:30 p.m. on election night. Unofficial results show Griswold leading...
Colorado's 2022 ballot returns only 16,000 short of 2018 turnout
Colorado's ballot returns for the 2022 election hit more than 2.5 million, nearly reaching voter turnout during the 2018 midterm election after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2,550,784 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That is exactly 16,000 ballots short of the 2,566,784 ballots that were cast in Colorado in 2018.
Steve Fenberg to return as state Senate president
The newly expanded Senate Democratic caucus will return President Steve Fenberg to the dais when the Colorado legislature returns to session in January. The 23-member caucus on Thursday nominated Fenberg to continue in the role the took up last session following the departure of former Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, for a position in the Biden administration. The nomination will next need to be confirmed by the full Senate when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
Brittany Pettersen defeats Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th CD | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democrat Brittany Pettersen has defeated Republican Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The candidates were vying to represent the Jefferson County-based district, which has been represented since 2007 by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, the Arvada Democrat who announced in January that he isn't seeking another term.
Democrats poised to expand state Senate majority | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Based on the latest unofficial returns from Wednesday morning, state Senate Democrats appear to have built upon their advantage, taking two seats from incumbent Republicans. Going into Tuesday's election, Democrats held a 21-14 advantage, which improved after Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, announced last August he would switch parties. Redistricting last...
CU Board of Regents | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
The Democratic majority on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents is poised to remain the same, based on Tuesday night’s unofficial election results. Four seats are up for grabs in the regents elections. Republican Mark VanDriel appears to have nabbed the seat assigned to the state’s new...
