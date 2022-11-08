Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tmpresale.com
An Evening with Chris Stapleton in Durant, OK Mar 17th, 2023 – presale code
A presale password for the An Evening with Chris Stapleton presale is available! This is your best chance to order An Evening with Chris Stapleton show tickets in advance of the general public 🙂. This might be your one chance ever to see An Evening with Chris Stapleton LIVE in...
news9.com
Reba Opening Restaurant In Downtown Atoka This December
Oklahoma country music star Reba McEntire is opening a restaurant in downtown Atoka. For the past two years, plans have been in the works to transform this small Oklahoma town into a tourist hot spot. Project manager Kurtess Mortense is just as invested as Reba in helping this community thrive.
KXII.com
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - When an EF3 tornado destroyed the home near Hopewell, Texas, where Dakota Hudson hid an engagement ring, he never thought he’d see it again. Against all odds, Hudson didn’t just find his missing engagement ring on Tuesday- he popped the question his girlfriend, Lauren Patterson has been waiting seven years to receive.
North Texas tornado upgraded to EF-4 with 170 mph winds
DALLAS — The North Texas tornado that struck down in Lamar County has been upgraded to an EF-4, the second-highest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado, which was one of four that happened in North Texas last Friday, had estimated peak winds of 170 mph and was an estimated 1,350 yards, or just over 3/4 of a mile, wide, according to the latest survey data from the National Weather Service.
KXII.com
Demolition of Denison’s Johns Manville Plant continues
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Demolition of the Johns Manville Plant off US-75 near the Oklahoma border is moving along. News 12 first reported back in January that the Denison Development Alliance (DDA) had begun the process. DDA President Tony Kaai said the $4.5 million project will wrap up next April.
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Tornado Upgraded to EF-4
The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado that struck Lamar County last Friday afternoon from an EF-3 with 160 mph winds to an EF-4 with 170 mph winds. The storm was 22.2 miles long and 1,340 yards wide. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell’s Disaster Declaration stated that the storm injured at least two dozen people across the county.
dallasexpress.com
Tornado Injures 10 People, Destroys 50 North Texas Homes
During the heavy storms across North Texas last Friday, a confirmed tornado touched ground in Lamar County, just northwest of Dallas. The tornado injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed roughly 50 homes, with significant damage spotted in parts of small towns Paris, Midcity, and Powderly, according to reports. Officials said two of the 10 injured were in critical but stable condition.
'Multiple miracles in every house' | North Texas communities surveying damage after tornadoes
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas — Chad and Kandi Brannan built eight rental houses off U.S. Highway 271 in Lamar County three years ago this week. “Called it Brannan Meadow,” Chad Brannan said. “It was just a picture book story of what you would hope out of a community feel.”
ketr.org
Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters all reject school district bond proposals
Voters in Northeast Texas rejected bond proposals presented by some of the region’s largest school districts in the Nov. 8 elections. In Greenville, a bond package was defeated by 140 votes out of 8,920 votes cast. The $136.5 million package would have paid for a new middle school and a new early childhood center.
KXII.com
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
KXII.com
Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
Texas Town Sees Major Damage From Storm That Moved To Idabel
The same tornado that hit Idabel on Friday dealt a lot of damage across the Red River in Texas. Videos and photos show some of the damage left behind near Paris, Texas. The storm leveled several homes and destroyed some vehicles. There is no confirmation on any injuries at this...
metalconstructionnews.com
Choctaw Casino and Resort, Durant, Okla.
As part of JCJ Architecture’s design for Choctaw Casino and Resort, the firm specified aluminum, oblong-shaped column covers, rectangular column covers and elevator tower cladding. There are six oblong columns in the lobby and four rectangular columns. The elevator tower also has aluminum panels. Glenn Rieder LLC installed Moz...
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 07)
There was a vehicle burglary in the 700-block of Church St. in Paris last Friday morning at 6:54. Someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a handgun. The victim also reported that they had stolen their RING doorbell from the garage. They later found it in the backyard of a neighboring house. The incident is under investigation.
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
KTEN.com
Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Comments / 0