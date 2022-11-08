ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news9.com

Reba Opening Restaurant In Downtown Atoka This December

Oklahoma country music star Reba McEntire is opening a restaurant in downtown Atoka. For the past two years, plans have been in the works to transform this small Oklahoma town into a tourist hot spot. Project manager Kurtess Mortense is just as invested as Reba in helping this community thrive.
ATOKA, OK
KXII.com

Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - When an EF3 tornado destroyed the home near Hopewell, Texas, where Dakota Hudson hid an engagement ring, he never thought he’d see it again. Against all odds, Hudson didn’t just find his missing engagement ring on Tuesday- he popped the question his girlfriend, Lauren Patterson has been waiting seven years to receive.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
WFAA

North Texas tornado upgraded to EF-4 with 170 mph winds

DALLAS — The North Texas tornado that struck down in Lamar County has been upgraded to an EF-4, the second-highest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado, which was one of four that happened in North Texas last Friday, had estimated peak winds of 170 mph and was an estimated 1,350 yards, or just over 3/4 of a mile, wide, according to the latest survey data from the National Weather Service.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Demolition of Denison’s Johns Manville Plant continues

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Demolition of the Johns Manville Plant off US-75 near the Oklahoma border is moving along. News 12 first reported back in January that the Denison Development Alliance (DDA) had begun the process. DDA President Tony Kaai said the $4.5 million project will wrap up next April.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Tornado Upgraded to EF-4

The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado that struck Lamar County last Friday afternoon from an EF-3 with 160 mph winds to an EF-4 with 170 mph winds. The storm was 22.2 miles long and 1,340 yards wide. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell’s Disaster Declaration stated that the storm injured at least two dozen people across the county.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tornado Injures 10 People, Destroys 50 North Texas Homes

During the heavy storms across North Texas last Friday, a confirmed tornado touched ground in Lamar County, just northwest of Dallas. The tornado injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed roughly 50 homes, with significant damage spotted in parts of small towns Paris, Midcity, and Powderly, according to reports. Officials said two of the 10 injured were in critical but stable condition.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
CALERA, OK
metalconstructionnews.com

Choctaw Casino and Resort, Durant, Okla.

As part of JCJ Architecture’s design for Choctaw Casino and Resort, the firm specified aluminum, oblong-shaped column covers, rectangular column covers and elevator tower cladding. There are six oblong columns in the lobby and four rectangular columns. The elevator tower also has aluminum panels. Glenn Rieder LLC installed Moz...
DURANT, OK
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 07)

There was a vehicle burglary in the 700-block of Church St. in Paris last Friday morning at 6:54. Someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a handgun. The victim also reported that they had stolen their RING doorbell from the garage. They later found it in the backyard of a neighboring house. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE

