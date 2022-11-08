Read full article on original website
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
10 Months Later: What’s Happening With Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Tavern?
At the start of 2022, we noticed some changes were finally starting to take place at Kalamazoo's infamous Gull Road Tavern. The building has sat unused for close to 10 years, so when construction crews started working on the building at 5001 Gull Road in Kalamazoo we couldn't help but get excited!
Got Christmas Shopping To Do? West Michigan Holiday Market Ranked Among Best in U.S.
Got some Christmas shopping to do? Or maybe you just want to get in the holiday spirit? A local holiday market selling hand-made goods, arts, crafts, and food is getting national attention!. Holland's Kerstmarkt is in the running for the Best Holiday Market in the Country in a USA Today...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
Bright Eyes Lead Singer Goes On Profane Election Eve Rant About Prop 3 During Kalamazoo Show
Going to see Bright Eyes live in 2022 is a little bit of a lottery of its own. Based on recent tour dates, you never know if you're going to get one of the best or arguably most off the rails shows imaginable. Fans of the band are aware of it, and take it as a challenge to see what they're going to get like a surprise toy at the bottom of a cereal box.
Two Months After Reopening a Grand Rapids Restaurant Shuts Down for Good
Just a few months after reopening with a new concept, a restaurant in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood is permanently closing. In June we told you that Royals in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood would be temporarily closing. The restaurant had a rough start, taking over the old Johnny B'z...
This Michigan City Was Named Best Beer City in America
When it comes to the best breweries, brewpubs, and beer festivals across the country there is only one city that is truly the best of the best. That city is of course right here in the great state of Michigan. Grand Rapids, Michigan has been named "Beer City USA."...again. Grand...
kmyu.tv
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
WOOD
Cold weather is here, winterize your outside faucets
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again when we start to take steps outside to winterize before the cold weather gets here. Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert Matt and Sarah join us today. They say it’s vital to make sure to disconnect any attachments to faucets like hoses or hose adapters. Make sure to close the isolation valve and open the faucet to prevent the pipe from cracking.
Cannabis retailer taking applications for free entrepreneur program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Fluresh, a leading Grand Rapids-based cannabis company, recently announced the launch of the application process for its free Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. This is the third year Fluresh has offered the nine-month entrepreneurial program, formerly known as the Fluresh Five Accelerator. Tia Ezell, community engagement manager at...
Gun Lake Tribe plans miles of development near casino
The Gun Lake Tribe plans to develop a 2.75-mile stretch of land it owns between its casino and the city of Wayland, dramatically changing the landscape, tribal leaders said.
Boil water advisory issued for part of Kzoo starting Wednesday
Scheduled maintenance on a water main has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
wincountry.com
Downtown Battle Creek to host Winter Wanderland event December 2-3
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Downtown Battle Creek will ring in this year’s holiday season with the first-ever Winter Wanderland event, Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. City officials say Winter Wanderland is a collection of holiday-themed events happening in and around Downtown Battle Creek. The...
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
Fox17
Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
Voters reject proposed increase to Kalamazoo County operating millage
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Voters in Kalamazoo County opted against increasing the tax rate levied to fund the county’s general operating expenses, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. The proposed 4.85-mill tax would have been levied for a period of 20 years beginning in 2023, if...
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
