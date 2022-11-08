ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

kmyu.tv

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WOOD

Cold weather is here, winterize your outside faucets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again when we start to take steps outside to winterize before the cold weather gets here. Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert Matt and Sarah join us today. They say it’s vital to make sure to disconnect any attachments to faucets like hoses or hose adapters. Make sure to close the isolation valve and open the faucet to prevent the pipe from cracking.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Cannabis retailer taking applications for free entrepreneur program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Fluresh, a leading Grand Rapids-based cannabis company, recently announced the launch of the application process for its free Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. This is the third year Fluresh has offered the nine-month entrepreneurial program, formerly known as the Fluresh Five Accelerator. Tia Ezell, community engagement manager at...
WWMTCw

Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Downtown Battle Creek to host Winter Wanderland event December 2-3

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Downtown Battle Creek will ring in this year’s holiday season with the first-ever Winter Wanderland event, Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. City officials say Winter Wanderland is a collection of holiday-themed events happening in and around Downtown Battle Creek. The...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
Fox17

Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
WEST OLIVE, MI

