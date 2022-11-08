Read full article on original website
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Wild Lights At The Detroit Zoo – What You Need To Know
Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow - Wild Lights are back at the Detroit Zoo this holiday season. This truly unique ongoing event features millions of LED lights decorating trees, buildings, and more than 290 sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. This light spectacular is something the entire family will enjoy.
MetroTimes
See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]
Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
metrodetroitmommy.com
2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair
Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
HometownLife.com
Celebrating 25 years, Andiamo in Bloomfield Township makes changes to its menu
If it's been a while since you last dined at Andiamo, Chef Daniel Scannell wants to invite you back. To do that, he's cooked up some new dishes on the menu, bringing some new life to the 25-year-old upscale restaurant chain. His advice for regular customers? As he mentioned to...
northpointenow.org
Très Bien! New french bakery knocks it out of the Park
The newly opened French bakery, LeRouge Boulangerie, is located on Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Park. The bright red building is hard to miss. When walking up to the bakery I immediately noticed the inviting outdoor seating under the red and white striped awnings. The smell of fresh coffee was strong outside of the bakery along with typical coffee shop music. As soon as I walked through the door I was taken aback by the soft decor and the stained glass window that lined the back of the store to display the pastry chefs at work.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
dbusiness.com
2022 Top Business Restaurants in Metro Detroit
♦ Wi-Fi ♦ Best table in the house. An elegant steakhouse destination featuring grain-fed beef like filet mignon and New York strip — usually a great spot before or after a U-M football game. 322 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, 888-456-3463, D Daily. ♦ $40 | ♦ 81...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Metro-Detroit
CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit. While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor. The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer....
ClickOnDetroit.com
High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
HometownLife.com
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
visitdetroit.com
5 Cozy Coffee Shops to Explore in Macomb County
Coffee shops provide a space for friends to enjoy conversations over a warm cozy latte, tune out the world and dive deep into your work, or just simply read a book or draw while sipping a creatively crafted beverage. Have you bean on the hunt for a local coffee shop?...
Snow Tubing Is Back at Michigan’s Bowers Farm for Winter Fun
There's some serious winter fun heading your way again this year! Winter Park at Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan is once again this year bringing back a season of outdoor fun including snow tubing. Sure, sledding is always fun, but snow tubing kicks it up to a whole...
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor
Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting region championship Metro Detroit football games
Although I wasn’t as successful with my district final picks as I was for the district openers, my head was still well above water. Last week, I was 18-8 with my picks, raising my season picks record to 177-67. It only gets tougher from here as regional finals are on tap this week.
constructiondive.com
$5.7B Gordie Howe Bridge project to be delayed 8 months, S&P says
The opening of the $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada is now likely to be pushed to August 2025, a delay of eight months, according to analysis from S&P completed two months ago and obtained recently by the Windsor Star. Most of the issues leading to...
rcocweb.org
ROAD COMMISSION SEEKING PART-TIME SEASONAL DRIVERS TO AUGMENT FULL-TIME STAFF
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is seeking to hire part-time seasonal drivers to augment its full-time staff for the winter this year. “Part-time seasonal drivers have been a very efficient and cost-effective way to provide the level of service during the winter that Oakland County residents deserve,” explained Managing Director Dennis Kolar. “This enables us to provide a higher level of service during the winter months than we otherwise could.”
MLive.com
Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha of Huron to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
ANN ARBOR – Although Adam Samaha’s high school football career came to a close last month, the standout kicker will play one final game at the prep level in front of a nationwide audience. The Ann Arbor Huron kicker and Michigan commit was named to the 2022 U.S....
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
