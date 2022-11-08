Read full article on original website
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
This holiday season could be 'the last hurrah' for consumer spending before economic slowdown
One reason inflation has held its grip on the U.S. economy is that American consumers continue to spend, seemingly undeterred by the price increases, which has in fact helped to fuel them. But how much longer will all that spending last?. The combined impact of federal relief during the earliest...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on U.S. winter crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns underpinned the market with the condition of the U.S. winter crop remaining at the lowest for this time of year in decades. Soybeans edged higher, while corn eased as traders adjusted positions ahead of monthly...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy futures ease as traders await U.S. crop data
USDA to issue monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday. (Adds latest prices, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures eased on Tuesday ahead of the release of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts on Wednesday, and as traders assessed demand risks in China, the world's top soybean importer.
gcaptain.com
Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens
China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, corn sag on worries about China demand; USDA data in focus
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped on Monday, retreating from a six-week high, pressured by fears about export demand after top buyer China denied it was considering easing its stringent zero-COVID policy. Traders were also adjusting positions ahead of monthly supply-and-demand reports due at mid-week from the...
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns the US economy's rebound won't last - and flags housing and exports as key worries
Paul Krugman brushed off the rebound in US GDP last quarter, saying it would be short-lived. The Nobel laureate expects pressure on exports and housing demand to weigh on economic growth. Krugman noted the Fed's rate hikes have boosted the dollar and increased mortgage costs. Paul Krugman has shrugged off...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease as U.S. data awaited, China demand assessed
* Market eyes USDA's monthly supply-demand report for direction * China demand doubts hang over soybean market * Wheat market eyes Black Sea supplies, U.S. crop rating bounce (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday in cautious trading ahead of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts and as investors assessed demand risks in China, the top soy importer. The wheat market was also grappling with Black Sea supply prospects as talks continued over prolonging a sea corridor from Ukraine. A firm dollar and political uncertainty in the United States, as voters cast ballots in midterm elections, also curbed grain futures. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $8.38 a bushel by 1200 GMT. CBOT soybeans were 0.4% lower at $14.45 a bushel, easing further from a six-week top struck on Friday. Corn also fell 0.4% to $6.73-1/4 a bushel. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Nov. 9 supply and demand forecasts. The average of estimates for the U.S. corn and soybean yield among analysts surveyed by Reuters were unchanged from the USDA's October figures. Investors will also be watching for revisions to the USDA's world wheat projections given adverse weather ahead of harvests in Argentina and Australia, along with mixed signs about Black Sea flows. Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2022/23 season are down 30.7% from a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday, illustrating how exports through the United Nations-backed shipping lane have only partly made up for disruption related to Russia's invasion. "We are still far from seeing any kind of return to normality," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "It is still unclear whether (Ukrainian) grains exports will be able to continue." Worries about COVID-19 restrictions in China weighed on soybeans and other commodity markets including crude oil. Grain markets were also digesting weekly USDA crop progress figures. The data showed corn and soybean harvesting was winding down, while winter wheat conditions improved but were still the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s. Prices at 1300 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 838.00 -7.75 -0.92 770.75 8.73 CBOT corn 673.25 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 13.49 CBOT soy 1445.00 -5.25 -0.36 1339.25 7.90 Paris wheat 335.50 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 21.23 Paris maize 329.00 -2.25 -0.68 226.00 45.58 Paris rape 640.00 -8.75 -1.35 754.00 -15.12 WTI crude oil 91.24 -0.55 -0.60 75.21 21.31 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.27 1.1368 -12.10 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online
Argentina's farmers notch sales of more than 70% of soybean crop
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers sold as of last week about 72% of the current soybean harvest, government data showed on Tuesday, a key crop especially important since it helps generate much-needed hard currency for the country's cash-strapped government. During the same time last season, farmers sold...
CNBC
EU says it has serious concerns about Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says beating US inflation might require a 6% interest rate - and a severe recession is looming
The Fed might have to raise interest rates above 6% to squash inflation, Kenneth Rogoff said. The Harvard economist warned there's a sizeable risk of a severe US recession. Rogoff noted economic weakness in Europe, China, and Japan could weigh on US growth. Conquering red-hot inflation could require lifting US...
Japan's foreign reserves fall again as Tokyo carries on dumping dollars and buying the yen
Japan's foreign currency holdings fell for a third straight month in October, official data show. Tokyo is battling to prop up the yen, which has tumbled 27% against the dollar in 2022. Japan has been offloading its dollars and buying the yen in a bid to stabilize its struggling currency.
beefmagazine.com
September beef exports are lower compared to 2021
Last week USDA-ERS published the meat international trade data for September. There was a noticeable decline in September beef exports, totaling 275.78 million pounds or 5.7% lower year over year. September beef imports totaling 258.33 million pounds were 9% below year-ago levels. Declines in beef exports and imports were expected.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 8, 2022
1. Wheat Falls Overnight as Winter Conditions Improve. Wheat futures fell in overnight trading as the condition of the U.S. winter crop improved week-to-week. Thirty percent of winter wheat was rated good or excellent at the beginning of the week, up from 28% a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report yesterday.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn fall ahead of U.S. supply-demand report; soybeans flat
U.S. supply-demand on agriculture products due at 1700 GMT. USDA see keeping U.S. corn, soybean yield estimates unchanged. Ukraine wants grain deal expanded, eyes decision next week. (Recasts with change in market direction, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures slid for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops as USDA raises global supply view; corn, soybeans firm
CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) unexpectedly raised its global supply outlook in a monthly report, citing larger crops in Australia, the UK and Kazakhstan that offset lower Argentine and EU production. A firmer U.S. dollar also weighed on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grain markets steady in muted trade ahead of U.S. report
* U.S. agriculture supply and demand report due at 1700 GMT * USDA corn and soybean yield estimates expected to be unchanged * Ukraine wants grain deal expanded, hopes for decision next week (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. grain markets were little changed in thin volumes on Wednesday as operators awaited widely followed U.S. government forecasts on supply and demand due later in the day. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.49-1/2 a bushel by 1140 GMT and corn gained 0.1% to $6.68 a bushel while wheat was off 0.1% at $8.27-1/4. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply and demand report due at 1700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to keep its U.S. corn and soy yield estimates unchanged but raise its estimates for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks. Ukraine is seeking an expansion to the Black Sea grain export deal that unblocked three ports that had been shut in by Russia's invasion. Ukraine wants to include more ports and goods and hopes that a decision to extend the agreement for at least a year will be taken next week, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister said on Tuesday. The deal expires on Nov. 19 and briefly appeared imperilled last month when Moscow suspended its participation before rejoining again. Uncertainty about the economy and COVID-19 restrictions in China, the world's biggest soybean importer, loomed over soy futures, analysts said. The USDA, through its daily reporting system, said exporters had sold 138,700 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, 144,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico and 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. Mexico also bought 338,600 tonnes of U.S. corn. France's farm ministry on Tuesday reduced its forecast for the country's drought-affected 2022 grain maize harvest, confirming expectations of the smallest crop since 1990. Argentinian farmers had last week sold about 72% of the current soybean harvest, government data showed on Tuesday. The crop is particularly importrant to the country because it generates much-needed hard currency for the cash-strapped government. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soymeal futures, traders said. CBOT wheat 827.00 -0.75 -0.09 CBOT corn 668.00 0.50 0.07 CBOT soy 1449.50 3.00 0.21 Paris wheat 331.75 1.75 0.53 Paris maize 327.50 0.75 0.23 Paris rapeseed 638.75 -2.75 -0.43 WTI crude oil 88.33 -0.58 -0.65 Euro/dlr 1.0060 0.00 -0.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Decline in wheat steadies; export, inflation data in focus
* Chicago wheat steadies after 2-month low following USDA report * Investors await U.S. inflation, grain export data * Corn, soybean tick down as USDA yield revisions, firm dollar weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat steadied after falling to a two-month low on Thursday as market attention turned to U.S. inflation and grain export data later in the day. Corn and soybeans edged lower on higher official estimates for U.S. harvest yields and a stronger dollar. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $8.09 a bushel by 1244 GMT, after setting a new two-month low earlier in the session. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $6.61-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans eased 0.5% to $14.44-1/2 a bushel. The monthly U.S. inflation reading is being closely watched as a gauge for the pace of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "This inflation data will move our commodity markets via the U.S. dollar and overall risk vibe," Peak Trading Research said. An increased projection of global supplies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday pressured wheat futures that have already pushed down by continuing exports through the Black Sea. However, another sharp cut in wheat production forecast in drought-affected Argentina, in an update from the Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday, lent some support to prices. Uncertainty also surrounds the continuation of a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine, which currently runs to Nov. 19. Top U.N. officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the grain export deal. U.S. corn and soybean inventories will be bigger than previously thought as yields of both crops were revised up from last month, the USDA said in its report on Wednesday. Demand concerns were also hanging over both markets, with Mexican demand for U.S. corn uncertain after government statements against biotech crops. Soybean traders were weighing concerns over Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions against signs of renewed buying from Chinese importers. Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday will give a latest indication on overseas demand. Prices at 1244 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 809.00 2.50 0.31 770.75 4.96 CBOT corn 661.75 -2.75 -0.41 593.25 11.55 CBOT soy 1444.50 -7.50 -0.52 1339.25 7.86 Paris wheat 331.75 3.00 0.91 276.75 19.87 Paris maize 323.25 -0.25 -0.08 226.00 43.03 Paris rape 644.25 0.25 0.04 754.00 -14.56 WTI crude oil 85.28 -0.55 -0.64 75.21 13.39 Euro/dlr 0.99 -0.01 -0.67 1.1368 -12.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-5 cents, corn down 1-2 cents, soybeans down 5-6 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. * Traders await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand reports for November on Wednesday. WHEAT...
