Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Angie Nardone
They Will Be Back - Westminster Women's Volleyball 2022 Season. This past season was a little bit of a learning curve for the Westminster Women’s Volleyball…
wcn247.com
Watch 'Coaches Corner!"In the studio with Benzel previewing the Geneva game
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – While Westminster will not defend its Presidents’ Athletic Conference football crown, the Titans could conceivably conclude the campaign with a win. That could result in a postseason bowl game. Westminster College (5-2 PAC, 6-3 overall) makes the short trek to Beaver Falls to take...
wcn247.com
Postseason eligibility in focus when Pitt visits Virginia
Pittsburgh will be looking to become the ninth ACC school to qualify for the postseason when it plays at Virginia. The Panthers have won six of eight against the Cavaliers since joining the ACC. Their victory last season clinched the Coastal Division for the Panthers. Virginia has lost two in a row at home by a total of five points. The Cavaliers need to win their last three games to reach the postseason in Tony Elliott’s first year as coach.
wcn247.com
Grant's 25 help Duquesne beat Montana 91-63
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points in Duquesne’s 91-63 win over Montana in a season opener. Grant was 8 of 8 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Dukes. Matus Hronsky added 13 points and Joe Reece finished with 12 points. Josh Bannan led the way for the Grizzlies with 19 points and four assists. Dischon Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Duquesne led Montana 45-19 at the half, with Grant (13 points) their high scorer before the break.
Comments / 0