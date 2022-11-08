ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rep. Ruben Gallego defeats Republican Jeff Zink in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District

By Alison Steinbach and Daniel Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xot8V_0j39nqWB00

Incumbent Rep. Ruben Gallego defeated Republican challenger Jeff Zink on Tuesday for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District.

Gallego, D-Ariz., has served in the House since 2015. Zink was a political newcomer.

The Associated Press called the race for Gallego at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Gallego and Zink diverged on a wide number of issues from water policy and border security to the economy and foreign policy, based on their responses to a questionnaire from The Arizona Republic.

Most of the district previously was in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District before redistricting, which finalized new maps at the start of the year. The new 3rd Congressional District consists of Maricopa County, including parts of Phoenix such as south Phoenix, Laveen and Maryvale, as well as Glendale.

Gallego previously was a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives from 2011-2014. Zink had not yet held public office.

On immigration and border issues: Gallego has said he wants to push for legislation to allow “Dreamers” to serve in the military and have access to education, as well as identifying paths to citizenship for immigrants and protecting the border from drugs and bad actors. ("Dreamers" are people whose family brought them to the United States illegally as children.) Zink’s priority was addressing immigration, border security and what he sees as the left embracing illegal immigration. Zink wanted Congress to send money to build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border so that only people who have been “vetted” can enter the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsaSM_0j39nqWB00

Election guide: November 2022

Election results | City races | School boards | State | Governor | Ballot measures | Federal

On the economy and inflation: Zink said he would bring manufacturing and jobs to the district. To address inflation, he believes the government must stop overspending and stop sending money to Ukraine. Gallego said Congress must focus on lowering costs and supporting families. He plans to push for a permanent child tax credit, ensuring all employees have up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and lowering the cost of child care.

On water policy: Gallego said Congress passed significant water and drought funding, but there’s more work to do. He’s written legislation to support water conservation technology and said other basin states need to take their share of reductions. Zink believes Arizona should look into a 500-year water supply that’s under the state and should prioritize Arizonans and in-state resources.

On abortion: Zink said the federal government should not be involved in the health care business and that abortion policy should be in the hands of the states. Gallego said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was “outrageous” and that the Senate must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which Gallego already supported in the House, to codify reproductive care and abortion access, among other efforts.

A few of Gallego’s other priorities include increasing support for veterans, passing legislation to address Arizona’s teacher shortage, dealing with the affordable housing crisis and prioritizing federal funding for public schools.

Zink also wanted to work on improving infrastructure, public safety and quality education. Zink was present at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol but has said he did not enter the building.

Republic reporters Tara Kavaler and Tirzah Christopher contributed to this article.

Reach the reporter at Alison.Steinbach@arizonarepublic.com or at 602-444-4282. Follow her on Twitter @alisteinbach .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. Ruben Gallego defeats Republican Jeff Zink in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race

Update: Republican Kari Lake gained ground on Sunday night in the race for Arizona governor, but Democrat Katie Hobbs still held a 26,000-vote lead. Read the latest here. A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona governor's race vote count continues: Hobbs grows lead with Maricopa County's latest results

Update: Katie Hobbs continues her lead over Kari Lake. New results are expected on the weekend. Read the latest here.  The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race continued Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintained a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days, and officials in...
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, a distinction also sought by 6th District Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas. That race remained too early to call. The district was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader and was targeted by the GOP, which saw the 5th as vulnerable after the long-time incumbent’s primary defeat by progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. McLeod-Skinner conceded the race Sunday, saying in a statement that she had called to congratulate Chavez-DeRemer.
OREGON STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy