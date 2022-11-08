Rep. Ruben Gallego defeats Republican Jeff Zink in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Ruben Gallego defeated Republican challenger Jeff Zink on Tuesday for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District.

Gallego, D-Ariz., has served in the House since 2015. Zink was a political newcomer.

The Associated Press called the race for Gallego at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Gallego and Zink diverged on a wide number of issues from water policy and border security to the economy and foreign policy, based on their responses to a questionnaire from The Arizona Republic.

Most of the district previously was in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District before redistricting, which finalized new maps at the start of the year. The new 3rd Congressional District consists of Maricopa County, including parts of Phoenix such as south Phoenix, Laveen and Maryvale, as well as Glendale.

Gallego previously was a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives from 2011-2014. Zink had not yet held public office.

On immigration and border issues: Gallego has said he wants to push for legislation to allow “Dreamers” to serve in the military and have access to education, as well as identifying paths to citizenship for immigrants and protecting the border from drugs and bad actors. ("Dreamers" are people whose family brought them to the United States illegally as children.) Zink’s priority was addressing immigration, border security and what he sees as the left embracing illegal immigration. Zink wanted Congress to send money to build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border so that only people who have been “vetted” can enter the country.

On the economy and inflation: Zink said he would bring manufacturing and jobs to the district. To address inflation, he believes the government must stop overspending and stop sending money to Ukraine. Gallego said Congress must focus on lowering costs and supporting families. He plans to push for a permanent child tax credit, ensuring all employees have up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and lowering the cost of child care.

On water policy: Gallego said Congress passed significant water and drought funding, but there’s more work to do. He’s written legislation to support water conservation technology and said other basin states need to take their share of reductions. Zink believes Arizona should look into a 500-year water supply that’s under the state and should prioritize Arizonans and in-state resources.

On abortion: Zink said the federal government should not be involved in the health care business and that abortion policy should be in the hands of the states. Gallego said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was “outrageous” and that the Senate must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which Gallego already supported in the House, to codify reproductive care and abortion access, among other efforts.

A few of Gallego’s other priorities include increasing support for veterans, passing legislation to address Arizona’s teacher shortage, dealing with the affordable housing crisis and prioritizing federal funding for public schools.

Zink also wanted to work on improving infrastructure, public safety and quality education. Zink was present at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol but has said he did not enter the building.

