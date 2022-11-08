Clea McCaa holds slight lead over Steve Conroy and Rachel Gray in Sierra Vista mayor's race

Three candidates are vying to replace former mayor Rick Mueller in Sierra Vista, a military town in southeastern Arizona, in the midterm election on Nov. 8.

As of Wednesday, unofficial results showed Clea McCaa, a business owner and veteran, with a slight lead over Steve Conroy, a retired U.S. Army officer, followed by Rachel Gray a current city council member.

Unofficial results include votes from early voting, mail-in ballots and all 17 vote centers. These results do not include any provisional or early ballots dropped off at the vote center, which will be made public over the next several days.

While all three candidates have connections to the military and said they want to bring jobs to Sierra Vista, they each also have more specific issues they are passionate about, ranging from school curriculum to support for first responders.

Clea McCaa

McCaa was born and raised in Sierra Vista and is a retired U.S. Army veteran who now runs a governmental contracting firm with his wife. He also has a list of other titles including president of the Greater Huachuca Area NAACP, pastor, chaplain for the Sierra Vista Police Department and founder of nonprofit Sierra Vista Dream Center, among others.

McCaa's goals for Sierra Vista include improving roads, bringing jobs to the area and "aggressively" focusing on economic development, public safety and support of first responders.

Rachel Gray

Gray is mayor pro tem and has been a Sierra Vista City Council member since 2013. According to an interview by the Herald/Review Media, Gray was born and raised in Mississippi. She moved to Sierra Vista when her husband was stationed at Fort Huachuca in 2001 and decided to stay.

In the interview, Gray said her goals if elected mayor will be to help the city attract more workers and residents. She also said as the "hub" of the county, she would also want to help market the city.

Steve Conroy

A third candidate, Conroy, is a retired U.S. Army officer who has lived in Sierra Vista for 33 years. According to his campaign website, he is “opposed to Critical Race Theory, Culturally Relevant Training, woke ideology, common core.”

Also on his campaign website, Conroy listed “verify Sierra Vista has a valid voter registration process and secure voting integrity" as one of his many goals as mayor.

He also said he would like to establish an economic commission to help “focus on issues that keep businesses from coming to Sierra Vista,” as well as removing obstacles for people who want to move to the city.

In an interview with The Herald/Review Media, Conroy said he would like to have city-wide recycling for the city extend services to include glass, batteries and plastic bags. He also said he would like to put security cameras in all classrooms. In regard to infrastructure, he would like to create a five-year plan with a comprehensive program to restore and replace curbs and sidewalks.

