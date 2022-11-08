ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Republican Eli Crane ousts Rep. Tom O'Halleran in 2nd Congressional District

By Tara Kavaler, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062pL4_0j39nmEV00

Republican challenger Eli Crane has defeated Rep. Tom O'Halleran.

O'Halleran, D-Ariz., expected a tough challenge from businessperson Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the election for Crane Thursday at 8:54 p.m.

O'Halleran was seeking his fourth term in Congress after redistricting ran to represent an area that is much more Republican than his current 1st Congressional District.

Crane led in the polls, according to the analysis website FiveThirtyEight. For much of September through mid-October, the two candidates had virtually equal chances of winning the U.S. House seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bupx7_0j39nmEV00

The new 2nd District includes Apache, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee and Navajo counties and contains parts of Gila, Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal and Yavapai counties. The mostly rural area favors the GOP by 15 percentage points more than the entire country , per FiveThirtyEight .

While O'Halleran faced a difficult path to reelection, he was bolstered by name recognition and his office's reputation for constituent service.

More on the two: Here are the candidates for the US House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

Crane says on his website that combating voting fraud and illegal immigration are major priorities. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and supports the Trump-style Make America Great Again, or MAGA, platform.

The former Navy SEAL declined to participate in the district's sole televised debate. He  largely has made himself unavailable to the media and to questions from reporters.

A moderate Democrat, O'Halleran is the co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog Caucus. His campaign focused on the economy and he says laws passed in the last congressional term, such as the CHIPS and Science Act, will help improve it. Access to fast broadband and drought relief were also major O'Halleran priorities. Fiscal responsibility and bipartisanship are values that are important to him as a legislator, he says.

Tara Kavaler is a politics reporter at The Arizona Republic. She can be reached by email at tara.kavaler@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @kavalertara .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republican Eli Crane ousts Rep. Tom O'Halleran in 2nd Congressional District

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race

Update: Republican Kari Lake gained ground on Sunday night in the race for Arizona governor, but Democrat Katie Hobbs still held a 26,000-vote lead. Read the latest here. A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue

Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
IOWA STATE
KTAR.com

Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins

PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy