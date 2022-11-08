Read full article on original website
'Absolutely gorgeous': Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge now open to public
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston hosted a grand opening on Wednesday for a new structure designed to lead pedestrians into the city’s future. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge is officially open. The close-to-$8-million project took two years of construction and design. "When it's lit up at...
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
$50M Mt. Pleasant park referendum wins close battle at the polls
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — “First of all, I know we’ve been talking about the numbers.”. Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Howard R. Chapman was one of several folks waiting for the ballots to be counted Tuesday evening. But Chapman wasn’t waiting for a candidate’s victory and was...
Donatos scheduled to open West Ashley location in early 2023
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Yum! Donatos announced a new location is coming to West Ashley in early 2023. The new Donatos will be located near Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. The Donatos location in Summerville has been operating since 2015. “Since first entering the Charleston market,...
Ridgeville job fair on Saturday hopes to fill more than 50 positions in Dorchester County
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Hire Dynamics is hosting a job fair on Saturday with the goal of filling more than 50 open positions in Ridgeville, Jedburg and Summerville. Openings includes loaders/unloaders, clamp and reach forklift operators and order pickers. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. until 2...
As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
Tropical Storm Nicole cancels after-school activities in Williamsburg County
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Williamsburg County School District officials canceled all afterschool and extra-curricular activities for Thursday with Tropical Storm Nicole on the horizon. "We will keep our staff, students, and parents informed concerning Friday, November 11, 2022, please listen out for updates," school officials said.
Isle of Palms prepares for late season storm
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — As Hurricane Nicole makes its way to the Lowcountry, officials along the coast are concerned about possible beach erosion. In September, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the Isle of Palms. “Lot of debris, for sure. Beach erosion was not so bad with...
Berkeley County preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole possible impacts
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County is under a Tropical Storm warning as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the Eastern coast of Florida. A Tropical Storm means winds are 39 mph or higher. As of 10 a.m. On Wednesday, winds are recorded at 70 mph. Nicole's direct path is...
Berkeley County voters passed two referendums Tuesday night
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County voters have voted yes on two penny sale taxes to improve roads, protect natural resources, and the other to improve schools. Executive Director Faith Rivers James released a statement about the passing of the referendums:. "The Coastal Conservation League congratulates the residents...
Vehicle fire in Mt. Pleasant Cook Out parking lot; crews extinguish with no injuries
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews responded to a truck on fire in the parking lot of Cook Out on Thursday around 10 a.m. The driver and dog reportedly escaped the truck with no injuries. Crews extinguished the fire within minutes, and Mount Pleasant police...
2 transported after head-on collision north of Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A head-on collision on Sidneys Road Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11 a.m., a car and truck collided at a curve in the roadway while traveling in opposite directions, officials say. First responders arrived...
Flights canceled in and out of Charleston International Airport Thursday during Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, several arrival and departures from Charleston International Airport were canceled. Those included flights connecting to West Palm and Orlando, Florida. The cancellations came as Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida, traveling up the coast on Thursday.
Nicole strengthens into CAT 1 hurricane; Impacts to Lowcountry remain the same
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:05pm): Nicole is now a Category 1 hurricane. The impacts from the storm are expected to remain the same. Nicole is still a tropical storm, but its not too far from a hurricane as of Wednesday morning. Nicole is expected to strengthen into a...
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
Make a difference with an Angel Tree adoption or gift donation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s not the most wonderful time of the year yet, but one local organization is already preparing for Christmas. The Salvation Army has finished up Angel Tree signups and now it’s all about getting the community to help provide for those in the program.
Summerville PD Captain 'LJ' passes away after losing battle with cancer
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Police Department is mourning the loss of their Captain Larry 'LJ' Johnson, who lost his battle with cancer. Captain Johnson has been with the department since 2002, serving 20 years. Before his time at SPD, Captain Johnson served four years at MUSC's department of public safety.
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
Coastal flooding expected as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall Thursday
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE 4:15 p.m. -- The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued over the Lowcountry. It will still be wet and windy through Friday with gusts up to around 40 mph. ABC News 4 meteorologist Dave Williams said he expects a Tornado Watch for the entire...
Summerville man dies 2 weeks after shooting at North Charleston motel; No arrests made
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating a shooting from late October that left a man dead 13 days later. According to a report from NCPD, a man was shot at Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26. The victim,...
