ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

$50M Mt. Pleasant park referendum wins close battle at the polls

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — “First of all, I know we’ve been talking about the numbers.”. Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Howard R. Chapman was one of several folks waiting for the ballots to be counted Tuesday evening. But Chapman wasn’t waiting for a candidate’s victory and was...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Donatos scheduled to open West Ashley location in early 2023

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Yum! Donatos announced a new location is coming to West Ashley in early 2023. The new Donatos will be located near Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. The Donatos location in Summerville has been operating since 2015. “Since first entering the Charleston market,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Tropical Storm Nicole cancels after-school activities in Williamsburg County

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Williamsburg County School District officials canceled all afterschool and extra-curricular activities for Thursday with Tropical Storm Nicole on the horizon. "We will keep our staff, students, and parents informed concerning Friday, November 11, 2022, please listen out for updates," school officials said.
KINGSTREE, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms prepares for late season storm

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — As Hurricane Nicole makes its way to the Lowcountry, officials along the coast are concerned about possible beach erosion. In September, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the Isle of Palms. “Lot of debris, for sure. Beach erosion was not so bad with...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County voters passed two referendums Tuesday night

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County voters have voted yes on two penny sale taxes to improve roads, protect natural resources, and the other to improve schools. Executive Director Faith Rivers James released a statement about the passing of the referendums:. "The Coastal Conservation League congratulates the residents...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2 transported after head-on collision north of Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A head-on collision on Sidneys Road Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11 a.m., a car and truck collided at a curve in the roadway while traveling in opposite directions, officials say. First responders arrived...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Make a difference with an Angel Tree adoption or gift donation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s not the most wonderful time of the year yet, but one local organization is already preparing for Christmas. The Salvation Army has finished up Angel Tree signups and now it’s all about getting the community to help provide for those in the program.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville PD Captain 'LJ' passes away after losing battle with cancer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Police Department is mourning the loss of their Captain Larry 'LJ' Johnson, who lost his battle with cancer. Captain Johnson has been with the department since 2002, serving 20 years. Before his time at SPD, Captain Johnson served four years at MUSC's department of public safety.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy