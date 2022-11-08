ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

1-8-3-6, FIREBALL: 1

(one, eight, three, six; FIREBALL: one)

