Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
1-8-3-6, FIREBALL: 1
(one, eight, three, six; FIREBALL: one)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
1-8-3-6, FIREBALL: 1
(one, eight, three, six; FIREBALL: one)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0