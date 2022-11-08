Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are only eight games removed from their Super Bowl victory. The Arizona Cardinals are just nine games removed from an 11-win season and a playoff appearance. Yet the stakes seem fairly high for these two struggling NFC West rivals in their second meeting of the new season, and it’s because both realize they’re running out of time to write a proper sequel to last year’s successes. “We ain’t got too much more room to keep losing now,” said Donald, the Rams’ seven-time All-Pro. “It’s time to find a way to go on a run. Go week to week and just keep trying to stack up wins.” The Rams (3-5) are two games under .500 for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s career after losing four of their last five games. The Cardinals (3-6) have also lost four of five, and coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t exactly have the same ironclad job security as McVay.

