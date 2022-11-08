Read full article on original website
Related
tigermedianet.com
Five earn MIAA honors for volleyball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five student-athletes from the Fort Hays State volleyball team earned recognition on the 2022 All-MIAA awards list, announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) by the league office. Emily Ellis and Riley Tinder both received second team honors, while Morgan Christiansen, Jaden Daffer and Mykah Eshbaugh were all listed as honorable mention. It’s the most all-conference selections for the Tigers since 2016.
tigermedianet.com
Women’s soccer No. 5 seed in regional
INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer will be making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 this week. The Tigers were selected as the No. 5 seed in the Central Regional of the NCAA Tournament, set to begin on Friday (Nov. 11). FHSU will take on conference rival Emporia State, which received the No. 4 seed, in the opening round, at 10 a.m.
tigermedianet.com
Heart of a Tiger: Patrick McGinnis and the power of community
Throughout the year, we host several events to thank the philanthropists who fuel the dreams of our students. I really love the fact that as we thank our supporters, we also honor the students impacted by their generosity. Bringing the students and their benefactors together creates an amazing opportunity to witness firsthand the ripple effect of philanthropy in action – those who inspire dreams and those whose lives are transformed in predictable and often unanticipated ways.
tigermedianet.com
FHSU to celebrate International Education Week
International Education Week will be observed at Fort Hays State University with food, art, fashion, and much more starting Nov. 14. Graduate assistants Misael Trejo and Erica Meneses have been instrumental in planning the second annual International Fashion & Food Festival, scheduled Monday from 5-7 p.m. “It will be a...
tigermedianet.com
Wasinger beats Hammond for 111th seat
Results for the midterm election are in after months of campaigning in Kansas. Republican incumbent Barbara Wasinger defeated Democratic challenger Edward Hammond in the Kansas House of Representatives District 111 race. It was the lone locally contested race in the county. Wasigner unofficially tallied 4,983 votes compared to 3,234 for...
Comments / 0