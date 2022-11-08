The Arrival Of Rain And Cold Weather Has Caused Power Outages For An Increasing Number Of Oregonians. On Monday, a large number of people in the state of Oregon are struggling with power outages. The forecast is for further rain and chilly temperatures. According to Pacific Electricity, more than one hundred of its customers who live north of Junction City are currently without power. It is currently unknown what caused the power failure. Additionally, more than 11,100 customers in the Albany area were reported to be without power by the firm. That power failure was repaired at approximately 9:45 in the morning.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO