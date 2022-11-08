The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will celebrate its 300th consecutive regular-season sellout when it hosts Iowa on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Friday’s match vs. Iowa will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+ (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO