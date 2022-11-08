Read full article on original website
Huskers announce 9-player signing class
Head coach Will Bolt announced Thursday the signing of nine student-athletes to make up the Nebraska baseball program’s 2023 signing class. Bolt, assistant coach Jeff Christy and assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell have signed three players from Nebraska, one from California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and one from Canada.
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.
Veterans Day events in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city of Lincoln will host a number of events, starting on Veterans Day and concluding with the annual veterans parade on Sunday, November 13. The 24th annual Veterans Walk of Recognition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the southwest corner of Veterans Memorial Stadium and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park. Flags will also be placed in the garden to commemorate Veterans Day. The Veterans Memorial Garden is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., including Veterans Day.
Revelle welcomes five signees to Nebraska Softball
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball program added five talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday, announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. The 2023 signing class was ranked No. 18 accoding to Extra Inning Softball. Samantha Bland (Chino Hills, Calif.), Emmerson Cope (Topeka, Kan.), Elisa Gulfin (Brea, Calif.), Caitlin...
Local student-athletes sign NLIs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of student-athletes across the 1011 NOW viewing area signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. November 9th marked the first day of the early signing period for college-bound players. The local signees ranged from soccer to swimming and spanned all divisions of college athletics. Watch...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023...
Huskers ready for 300th consecutive sellout
The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will celebrate its 300th consecutive regular-season sellout when it hosts Iowa on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Friday’s match vs. Iowa will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+ (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.
Death sentence upheld for Aubrey Trail
Celebrating the Holidays at the Lied Center
Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
Lincoln child care centers face crisis of cost, staffing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recently, parents with kids enrolled in any of the three Bubbles and Blocks Child Development Centers in Lincoln went home with some troubling news: By January, the Centers’ weekly rate per kid will go up $15. “Those are little kids that we’ve become attached to...
Casey’s providing free coffee for veterans on Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, Nov. 11, Casey’s is providing free coffee for all active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude. Casey’s is also raising money for ‘Hope For The Warriors’ and ‘Children of Fallen Patriots’ foundations by encouraging their customers to round up their purchases until Nov. 29.
Huskers post 79-66 win in opener
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sam Griesel’s 22 points led three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska used a decisive second-half run to put away Maine, 79-66, in the season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half in his Husker debut, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds.
Hy-Vee providing free breakfast for veterans on Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Veteran’s Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and Hy-Vee is showing their appreciation for veterans and active-duty military members by offering a free buffet-style breakfast at all Hy-Vee locations countrywide beginning at 6 a.m. and going until 10 a.m. Additionally, all veterans and active-duty military...
ComfortMade Mattress owner giving away free pillows to veterans Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mike Moore is a 9-year army veteran turned mattress store owner, and for the 4th straight year, he wants to thank his fellow servicemen and women by giving away free pillows this Friday on Veteran’s Day. “We understand that a lot of our veteran community...
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - The two people killed in a plane crash just East of North Platte were preliminarily identified as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both from Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol said their next of kin had been notified, and their families confirmed the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
Nebraska QB Thompson doubtful vs. Michigan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson may be unavailable for the second straight week. Thompson did not practice on Tuesday, due to an elbow injury. The junior QB missed the Huskers’ contest on Saturday against Minnesota. “Just looking at him today, I probably will rule out Casey...
Lincoln-Lancaster County Risk Dial remains in low yellow for fourth week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a fourth consecutive week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Election Day 2022: Bacon hangs on to Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District seat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In one of several Congressional races garnering national attention, Nebraska’s 2nd District was a fight to the bitter end. Republican Rep. Don Bacon won a fourth term serving the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, typically Nebraska’s only competitive U.S. House district and one the GOP tried to tighten its hold on through redistricting.
